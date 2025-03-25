Patriots Finally Solve Drake Maye Problem With $69 Million Deal

The New England Patriots won’t let gifted, young quarterback Drake Maye go into another season without a true No. 1 wide receiver. Not after they finally signed an All-Pro rival for big money in 2025 NFL free agency.

Former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans standout Stefon Diggs officially got “a 3-year, up to $69M deal” on Tuesday, March 25, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots are signing #Texans FA WR Stefon Diggs, one of the top free agents available. He gets a 3-year, up to $69M deal. After a successful visit to NE, including a physical thanks to an ACL tear that ended his 2024, he lands to be a key target for Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/3kX9QyQt1h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2025

That kind of money shows the Patriots are happy with the state of Diggs’ knee. The 31-year-old tore his ACL last season, but the Pats believe were obviously convinced about the pace and extent of his recovery after a lengthy recent visit with the four-time Pro Bowler.

This article will be updated.