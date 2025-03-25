Hi, Subscriber

Patriots Finally Solve Drake Maye Problem With $69 Million Deal

Drake Maye
The New England Patriots did QB Drake Maye a $69 million favor in 2025 NFL free agency.

The New England Patriots won’t let gifted, young quarterback Drake Maye go into another season without a true No. 1 wide receiver. Not after they finally signed an All-Pro rival for big money in 2025 NFL free agency.

Former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans standout Stefon Diggs officially got “a 3-year, up to $69M deal” on Tuesday, March 25, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That kind of money shows the Patriots are happy with the state of Diggs’ knee. The 31-year-old tore his ACL last season, but the Pats believe were obviously convinced about the pace and extent of his recovery after a lengthy recent visit with the four-time Pro Bowler.

This article will be updated.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

