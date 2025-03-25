The New England Patriots won’t let gifted, young quarterback Drake Maye go into another season without a true No. 1 wide receiver. Not after they finally signed an All-Pro rival for big money in 2025 NFL free agency.
Former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans standout Stefon Diggs officially got “a 3-year, up to $69M deal” on Tuesday, March 25, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
That kind of money shows the Patriots are happy with the state of Diggs’ knee. The 31-year-old tore his ACL last season, but the Pats believe were obviously convinced about the pace and extent of his recovery after a lengthy recent visit with the four-time Pro Bowler.
This article will be updated.
New England Patriots Players
Now Test Your Knowledge
var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "6ff6a1d2-d34b-462f-bf11-c86cae0e6821", }; // DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE (function() { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();
More Heavy on Patriots News
Loading more stories
Comments
Patriots Finally Solve Drake Maye Problem With $69 Million Deal