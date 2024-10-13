Drake Maye Tipped to ‘Capitalize’ on Forgotten Patriots WR’s Talents

Promoting Drake Maye to starting quarterback can help forgotten New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton finally unleash his talents.

That’s the theory from Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS. He believes “if anyone can capitalize on Tyquan Thornton’s speed, it’s Drake Maye. Doesn’t have to be a full-time role, but need some shot plays.”

If anyone can capitalize on Tyquan Thornton's speed, it's Drake Maye Doesn't have to be a full-time role, but need some shot plays https://t.co/RT3jLI7J4h — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2024

It’s a sound theory based on Maye’s superior arm talent and Thornton’s natural vertical speed. The problem is nobody has yet been able to get Thornton involved enough for him to live up to his status as a former second-round pick.

Maye offers renewed hope because, as Kyles put it, the Patriots have to manufacture more “shot plays.” Establishing a connection between Thornton and the third player taken in the 2024 NFL draft is the best way for New England to expand a pedestrian passing game.

Tyquan Thornton Needs Drake Maye

It’s been a long and so far fruitless wait for Thornton to make the grade. The 50th pick in 2022 has dealt with knee, shoulder, hamstring and ankle injuries since entering the pros.

Those ailments have limited the former Baylor star to a mere 13 starts. He’s also had issues with drops and a slight frame.

Thornton was supposed to have solved the latter problem by bulking up in the offseason. A few more pounds have yet to equate to greater playing time, with Thornton even touted as being available for trade.

The Pats might want to hit pause on any trade talks if Maye can unleash Thornton’s deep-threat potential and after-catch quicks. A good example of what Thornton could be on the perimeter was this missed connection against the New York Jets in Week 3, highlighted by Ben Brown of The QB List.

Thornton’s raw tools are obvious, but he’s lacked a quarterback gifted enough to get him the ball when he’s created separation. Maye can change that narrative, but the rookie signal-caller won’t want to waste the other intriguing young receivers at his disposal.

Patriots Have Underrated Young Wide Receivers

Maye’s ascension was necessary because the Pats have underrated talent at wide receiver. Talent that was going to waste with veteran Jacoby Brissett at the controls.

A change at football’s most important position can mean a change in production for pass-catchers like slot receiver DeMario Douglas. He’s creating separation against press coverage at a rate of 61.54 percent, good for second-highest in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Douglas isn’t the only youthful wideout having success. This year’s second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk has also been a factor, compiling nine grabs for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Polk’s steady emergence and the consistency of Douglas give the Patriots a platform to help Maye succeed. So does the anticipated return of Kendrick Bourne, who “is expected to play” against the Houston Texans in Week 6, per The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

This many intriguing options at receiver are why the gamble to elevate Maye can pay off for the Patriots. It’s also why Thornton still faces an uphill battle to get onto the field and be the playmaker outside the numbers this offense needs.