Patriots QB Drake Maye Shares Update on Relationship with A.J. Brown

After a long offseason for the New England Patriots trying to land wide receiver A.J. Brown, now is the time to integrate him into the offense. That’s exactly been the goal during Training Camp.

One of the biggest keys in all of that is finding a way for Brown to establish a good relationship with quarterback Drake Maye. In particular, their chemistry, which is going to show up on the field once the season begins.

Maye recently appeared on Up and Adams. There, he shared an update where the pair are in their relationship.

“A guy like A.J., I think you gotta give him chances,” Maye said. “He can make you throwing the football look good. Just put it in his area and he’ll make plays on it. Just find ways to give him the football, short, intermediate, deep. It is my job to execute the play. It’s on all 11 of us when [Josh McDaniels] calls a play. And there’s a play, a player, or a spot, he may get the ball more often than not, but it’s not specifically my job. I’m just trying to execute the plays. Oftentimes, number one is gonna be open.”

Drake Maye, A.J. Brown Had a Slow Start to New England Patriots Training Camp

For the anxious New England Patriots fans, there were some concerns when Drake Maye and A.J. Brown seemingly got off to a slow start at Training Camp.

At one point, in team drills, Maye had only completed one of seven passes intended for Brown. That includes throwing an interception. It’s their first Training Camp together and they are in the process of building chemistry, but it still had plenty of people concerned that something was wrong.

Around that time, Brown shared that he was confident. However, he also admitted that he knew he was still growing in the offense and hadn’t entirely learned it yet.

“The offense is — I’m in a good spot, a pretty good spot,” Brown said. “I want to say I’m like 90 percent and it’s really about executing and getting on the same page with Drake each and every day.”

There had also been some concern about Brown’s knee. In particular, a degenerative condition that became a topic of conversation when the Patriots were in the process of trading for him.

All of those seem like concerns of the past now, though. Maye and Brown have seemingly broken out of that shell in recent days.

Maye made completed eight throws in a row during 11-on-11s. His only miss during that period, in fact, came when he was attacking Christian Gonzalez. Among those completions, three went to Brown for touchdowns. Later, while working on team drills in the redzone, Maye completed four of five passes to Brown, including for two more touchdowns.

The pair still have plenty of room to grow, but there’s also still time in the offseason to do that. So, the pair will need to take advantage.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Where Drake Maye Can Still Improve

The Patriots were thrilled with the massive jump that Drake Maye took going into the 2025 season. Now, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see him take another leap in his third season.

“More urgent and get everybody functioning just a little bit quicker,” Vrabel said to reporters.

Maye now enters his second season under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That should help with Maye to get the Patriots offense functioning quicker like Vrabel wants, as he continues learning it and improving within it.