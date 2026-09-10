Drake Maye’s Wife, Ann Michael Maye, Announces Career News Before Patriots-Seahawks Game

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is one of the rising stars in the NFL, while his wife, Ann Michael Maye, is a force when it comes to social media. The career opportunities keep coming for Ann Michael.

Drake’s wife has quite a following after her baking TikTok videos went viral. Ahead of the Patriots’ season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Ann Michael announced a new brand deal with Dawn while posting a commercial for the brand on her Instagram page.

“Honestly? I’m pretty superDISHous about my gameday traditions 🏈So I teamed up to be a Dawn & Cascade partner for a little extra power at the sink,” Ann Michael noted in the Instagram post.

“Dawn Powerwash gets my hand-wash items done in half the time, while Cascade Platinum Plus takes care of the rest with no scrubbing or pre-rinsing needed. Clear sink, full stomach, ready for football, and the chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LXI in LA! Link in bio. #CascadePlatinumPlus #DawnPowerwash.”

Here’s what you need to know about Drake and his wife.

Drake Maye’s Wife, Ann Michael Maye, Sends Personal Message to Patriots QB Before NFL Season

Prior the Super Bowl, Ann Michael and Sam Darnold’s wife, Katie Hoofnagle, appeared in an ad together for Door Dash. It is not all business for the couple as Ann Michael sent her favorite NFL quarterback a personal birthday message prior to the start of the NFL season.

“Happy birthday @drake.maye ♥️,” Ann noted in the August 30, Instagram post. “Thanks for being the best husband a girl could ever dream of, I love you!”

Drake Maye’s Wife, Ann Michael, Is Now Represented by CAA, a Top Sports & Entertainment Agency

Ann Michael has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok and is a great follow if you want food tips. According to Anne’s TikTok profile, it appears that she is now represented by CAA, one of the most powerful sports and entertainment agencies.

Drake and Ann Michael appeared together in a commercial for Car Gurus. Ann Michael recently gave back by partnering with Make-A-Wish to fulfill the dream of a Patriots fan battling a brain tumor.

“Food and cooking brings people together in so many ways,” said Ann Michael, per Patriots.com.

“That’s one of my favorite things about it. Everything I make, I usually give to other people. It’s a great way to build community by giving someone something that you made,” Ann continued.

“It’s so personal and means a lot to watch someone enjoy it, and have them know that you took your time to do that.”