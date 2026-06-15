Patriots Insider Dubious About Christian Gonzalez’s Future, Contract Extension

It’s been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots. Still, the front office has a major order of business to handle, signing star cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a long-term extension with the team.

Gonzalez figures to be one of the highest-paid corners in the entire NFL, potentially even resetting the market. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently shared that he thinks a fair deal for Gonzalez would be a four-year, $140 million deal. That’s about $35 million annually. Right now, he’s set to make $4.8 million in 2026.

It’s that massive payday that has scared off at least one Patriots Insider. Mike Giardi, writing in Boston Sports Journal, shared that based on the team’s history, that might be too much money for them to spend.

“If the Pats pay Gonzalez what he’s worth, they’ll have three guys at or near the top of the market. Ownership has never done that before. They should, but until they do, I’m dubious,” Giardi wrote.

During the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots were known for letting star players walk or simply trading them away. So, there is a history there in New England. At the same time, it’s not the Belichick era anymore, and Gonzalez fully deserves top-of-the-line money.

Of course, not everyone agrees with Giardi. That includes at least one anonymous GM who believes Gonzalez gets his extension before the 2026 regular season begins.

“That one gets done before the season,” the GM said. “He’ll get paid.”

New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Buys a New Home

If Christian Gonzalez is concerned the Patriots aren’t going to pay him, he isn’t showing it. In fact, he seems prepared to stay in New England for the long run.

Alex Conti reported on Monday that Gonzalez purchased a new home. It’s close to the Patriots’ facility, making for an easy commute.

“Source: All-Pro #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez recently purchased a home in a town near the Patriots’ facility,” Conti wrote. “With contract extension talks ongoing, the move could be viewed as a sign that Gonzalez is further establishing long-term ties to the area.”

Regardless of whether the Patriots extend Gonzalez or not, he does still have two more seasons in New England. The Patriots exercised his fifth-year option this offseason. That does keep him under contract, albeit underpaid, through the 2027 season.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Addressed Christian Gonzalez Missing Drills

Christian Gonzalez, looking to get that new contract, missed voluntary portions of the offseason program. However, when the Patriots returned for Mandatory Minicamp, he was present. Still, Gonzalez was limited. That’s a decision head coach Mike Vrabel would explain.

“I think that’s just something that Christian and I talked about, and making sure that the most important thing is that we’re on the same page, which we are,” Vrabel said.

At 23 years old, Gonzalez is considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL. He’s also coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2025, putting up 69 tackles and 10 pass deflections in the process. That was a year after he was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2024.