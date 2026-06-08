Patriots Earn Shockingly High Ranking for New-Look Offense

The New England Patriots wide receiver room got a bit of a makeover during the course of the offseason. Bleacher Report views the room favorably, according to a new set of rankings published earlier this week. Gary Davenport put the Patriots in an interesting spot among an elite group of wide receivers, putting them ninth overall.

The Patriots remade the room in major ways this offseason. Their first move was signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year contract. The latter was able to help set the room, and give the Patriots their first piece to build from. Of course, many were waiting for the big move at the time, which ended up succeeding in a major way.

Now, with A. J Brown in the fold, the Patriots have a full complement of wide receivers. Davenport likes where they sit currently and pointed to the Brown and Doubs acquisitions as catalysts.

Brown has posted six 1,000-yard seasons in seven years. Doubs has yet to have that sort of statistical impact over four years in Green Bay, but he’s a weapon out of the slot. Boutte showed flashes of being a big-bodied downfield weapon in the vein of Brown last season in New England. Drake Maye has all the ingredients for a huge 2026 season and the weapons to make it happen. Patriots Should Benefit from New Acquisitions The Patriots undoubtedly have things to look forward to in terms of their acquisitions and new production. Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. Doubs had 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Brown had an interesting season last year. He dealt with many factors, including inconsistent play and injuries. Despite missing two games due to those injuries, the wide receiver played at an elite level. He averaged 12.9 yards per catch and had his fourth 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

Doubs also showed a measure of consistency. He averaged 13.2 yards per reception. The playmaker was also able to rank fourth in the NFL in passer rating when targeted, holding a 137.9 mark. This is certainly a key statistic for quarterback Drake Maye. It also further shows that the quarterback can use the receiver as a bit of a safety net.

Returning Production Should Be Positive for Patriots

While the new signings are exciting, the return production is looking to build off of what they did last season. Kayshon Boutte averaged 16.7 yards per reception and really came into his role as a playmaking receiver. He had 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns on the year. Of course, there could be the possibility that he is traded elsewhere. For now, however, he remains a key fixture on the roster.

Demario Douglas is also another player who shouldn’t be forgotten in this room. He had 31 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns. The playmaker was able to fill his role perfectly, and served as a nice complementary option for the organization. Douglas was drafted by the Patriots in 2023 and has had several productive seasons. 2025 was another major step in that way.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about this Patriots wide receiver room. They undoubtedly got better following free agency. It built upon what was an already-strong unit. It will be interesting to see how this all comes together. Nevertheless, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels certainly has some proverbial tools in the toolbox to work with. Who the Patriots have in the room right now is certainly an upgrade from where they were a year ago, and should put the organization in a better position for a Super Bowl run once again.