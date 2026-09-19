Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium Concerts Face Major Shakeup Days Before Shows

Ed Sheeran is still scheduled to take over Gillette Stadium for two nights next weekend. But the shows fans bought tickets to see are going to look considerably different.

Less than a week before Sheeran’s September 25 and 26 concerts in Foxborough, all four artists who had been supporting his Loop Tour have pulled out, no replacements have been announced and ticket prices have fallen amid the fallout surrounding Macklemore’s removal from the tour.

Sheeran himself, however, is still scheduled to perform both nights.

Sheeran Loses Supporting Acts Before Gillette Stadium

The shakeup began after Macklemore was removed from the remaining tour dates following his pro-Palestinian remarks during Sheeran’s September 5 show at MetLife Stadium.

Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Irish band Beoga subsequently announced they would no longer participate in Sheeran’s U.S. tour.

That leaves a major question surrounding the Gillette shows: What happens before Sheeran takes the stage?

No replacement supporting acts have been announced.

Sheeran’s September 19 show in Philadelphia could offer the first indication. With the supporting acts gone, the show’s scheduled start was pushed from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The two Gillette Stadium concerts remained scheduled for September 25 and 26.

Gillette Stadium Ticket Prices Drop

The uncertainty has also hit the ticket market.

John Higgins, owner of Massachusetts-based Higs Tickets, told CBS Boston that demand for the Gillette shows had fallen.

“Luckily we sold them in advance because right now ticket sales have fallen way off,” Higgins said.

“I don’t have any faith in the show,” he added. “I hope it does happen, but I’m not jumping into it now.”

CBS Boston reported Wednesday that some tickets in the front section of Gillette Stadium were listed for as little as $190.

The controversy has placed Gillette Stadium squarely in the spotlight because Patriots owner Robert Kraft opposed Macklemore performing at the venue. Sheeran has maintained that Macklemore’s removal was the promoter’s decision, not his.

For now, the biggest certainty for ticket holders is also the most important one: Sheeran’s two Gillette Stadium concerts remain on.

What those shows look like once the gates open is suddenly much less certain.