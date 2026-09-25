Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium Concert in Jeopardy Hours Before Show

Ed Sheeran is still scheduled to take the stage at Gillette Stadium Friday night. Whether that actually happens has suddenly become a much bigger question.

Just hours before Sheeran’s first of two scheduled concerts in Foxborough, the shows are reportedly in jeopardy as severe weather threatens New England and creates a potentially dangerous situation at the open-air stadium.

As of Friday morning, Gillette Stadium has not announced a cancellation. Its official event calendar continues to list Sheeran’s Sept. 25 concert for 8 p.m., followed by a second show Saturday night.

Behind the scenes, however, preparations have reportedly hit a significant snag.

TMZ reported Thursday night that construction of Sheeran’s stage had been paused as a nor’easter approached the region. According to the outlet, the stage was partially assembled Thursday morning before the crew was later instructed to stop construction while officials weighed what to do next.

That leaves thousands of fans with tickets for Friday night’s show facing an unusual amount of uncertainty on the day of the concert.

Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium Shows Face New Weather Problem

The concern goes beyond performing through some rain.

The incoming storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to New England, conditions that could present problems not only for fans inside an outdoor stadium but for the massive concert production itself.

TMZ reported that one stadium source said nearly everything needed for Friday’s show was ready, with lighting still being tested Thursday night in case the concert could proceed. At the time of that report, no final decision had been made on either show.

That distinction matters.

Sheeran’s Friday concert has not been canceled as of publication. Gillette Stadium continues to advertise both dates, meaning fans should not assume the show is off unless the stadium, Sheeran’s team or another official source announces a change.

Still, the timing could hardly be more complicated.

The weather threat arrives after an already turbulent lead-up to Sheeran’s two-night stop at the home of the New England Patriots.

Gillette Shows Were Already Under Scrutiny Before Storm

The concerts had been at the center of attention following major changes to Sheeran’s LOOP Tour lineup.

Macklemore was removed from the tour following controversy over his comments in support of Palestinians, and Sheeran subsequently performed in Philadelphia without his usual backing band and other opening acts after additional performers withdrew.

The fallout also reached Massachusetts ticket holders.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced Thursday that Ticketmaster would provide a path to refunds after nearly 200 consumers contacted her office about obtaining their money back following what she described as “significant changes to the lineup.”

Now, less than 24 hours later, the conversation surrounding the Gillette Stadium dates has shifted again.

This time, it has nothing to do with the lineup.

Friday’s show remains on the schedule. The stage has been caught in the path of an approaching storm. And with an 8 p.m. concert looming, fans may be waiting until much closer to showtime to learn whether Sheeran will actually take the stage.