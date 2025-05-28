Patriots UDFA Wide Receiver Can Make 53-Man Roster Week One

There aren’t many players in the New England Patriots’ wide receiver room who are guaranteed locks for the season.

Stefon Diggs can be considered the only player who will be a lock with the team in week one.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles named five offensive undrafted free agents who can make the Patriots roster for the 2025-26 season. He named Eastern Washington State wide receiver Efton Chism III as an option.

“The Patriots’ young receiver group is full of talent, but low on proven playmakers. Third-rounder Kyle Williams was drafted to buck that trend, but he’s not the only rookie receiver who could crack the 53,” Kyles wrote for CLNS. “With veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins unavailable, Chism was the top backup at flanker during day two of OTAs. The rookie was one of the pass game’s top targets when on the field, and I expect that to continue through the summer.”

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named Chism as the most exciting UDFA addition for the Patriots.

Chism registered over 3800 receiving yards and 77 touchdowns during his five seasons at Eastern Washington.

Chism Impressing at OTAs

The New England Patriots have held organized team activities and Efton Chism III has been standing out, according to NBC Sports Boston Phil Perry.

“The guy who stood out to me today was Efton Chism,” Perry said. “It wasn’t because he didn’t have this great connection with Drake Maye — I don’t think Drake Maye threw him a pass in the competitive period. But he just looks really quick to me.”

“He decelerated at a very rapid rate. So he’ll be running a crosser, catch it and stop on a dime. And just create separation for himself in that way. Just somebody to keep an eye on given Josh McDaniels and his history at that receiver position.”

Tom E. Curran described Chism’s play as an “Edelmanian” type move.

Compared to an All-Pro Wide Receiver

While not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, he is being compared to an All-Pro wide receiver.

Eastern Washington State football head coach Aaron Best compared Chism to another former EWU wide receiver.

“We all know it’s not where you start, it’s where you end,” Best told ESPN. “No one knew about Cooper Kupp 10 years ago, other than [playing in] the Big Sky Conference. Now everybody knows about Cooper Kupp when he’s a Super Bowl champion and MVP of that game, and also a triple crown winner [leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and TDs in 2021].”

“Efton is not the biggest. He’s not the fastest. He’s not the strongest. But I will say he’s most committed…”

The New England Patriots’ wide receiving group in OTAs currently consists of 12 players.