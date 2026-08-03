Patriots Rookie TE Eli Raridon Finding Role in Offense, Working with Drake Maye

The New England Patriots used a third-round pick to take tight end Eli Raridon out of Notre Dame. He was the ninth tight end off the board at that time, but now he’s looking like someone who can contribute early in his rookie season.

Raridon is, of course, still sitting behind Hunter Henry in the Patriots’ tight end room. However, with an injury to Julian Hill this offseason, there is an opportunity to earn reps at tight end. Those are reps that it looks like Raridon is demanding.

“Those guys are the ones who have the first crack at it,” Vrabel said of opportunities at tight end. “We’ll keep looking at who we see available, who can help us.”

New England Patriots TE Eli is Turning Heads at Training Camp

With Training Camp underway for the New England Patriots, it’s clear that Eli Raridon is turning plenty of heads. That includes making multiple receptions during 7-on-7s and scoring a touchdown.

Certainly, he caught the eye of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. In particular, how well he’s adjusting to the next level of football after making the jump from college.

“He is a big dude, first off, that can run. I mean, that’s pretty cool, and he is smart. He went to Notre Dame and I know he is another guy that, half ACC, half not, but we like to call ourselves smart in the ACC so— He understands positions, he understands how to play both positions, the tight end spot. I think he is making plays on the football. That’s what you want to see from a young guy, and he is putting the work in,” Maye said.

“That is the biggest thing with a young rookie. You want to see him go out there and take a rep when he is tired and not call for a sub, and he is doing all the things the right way, and I am looking forward to seeing what he does throughout camp. He has been a great player for us and a great dude.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel added to that. In particular, how much impressive his speed is from the tight end position.

“New offense, new scheme, new NFL. Capable, willing learner,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see when pads come on, things change. I think he’s tried to play with the speed that we feel like he had, but maybe hasn’t always shown.”

Patriots TE Eli Raridon on Relationship with Drake Maye

One of the best ways to get on the field with the Patriots is to build a good relationship with quarterback Drake Maye. For the last two seasons, Hunter Henry has been a vital weapon to the offense because of the chemistry he has with Maye.

Now, Eli Raridon is working to get to the point where Maye is comfortable with him in games.

“It’s been awesome,” Raridon said recently. “Drake’s been super nice to me. We’ve been working on some things after practice in the route game. He’s been great. Great guy.”

Raridon, like any other rookie, is also still learning the offense. Luckily, he has also shared that he’s gaining confidence there, too. So, it’s looking more and more likely that Raridon is going to have a positive impact on the Patriots as a rookie.