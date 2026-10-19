Patriots Make First Roster Move After Romeo Doubs Injury News

The New England Patriots picked up their third straight victory in Week 6 with a 26-19 win over the New York Jets. While it wasn’t the Pats’ best all-around performance, they did well to overcome a slew of in-game injuries and hold off a feisty up-and-coming Jets team.

Among the guys forced out of this game was wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who injured his shoulder while hauling in a 42-yard touchdown from Drake Maye. On Monday, Doubs was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the team’s next four games, and with a spot opening up on the roster, the team quickly used it to sign practice squad standout Elliott Davison.

Patriots Sign Elliott Davison After Losing Romeo Doubs to Injured Reserve

The Pats shelled out big money on Doubs over the offseason, as they signed him to a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency to come in and help take their offense to another level. After a slow start, Doubs appeared to be finding his groove in the passing game, as he has 14 receptions for 261 yards and three scores to his name so far this season.

His 42-yard touchdown appears to have been the last play he will make for a while, though, as he will miss some time with the shoulder injury he suffered when catching this pass. The good news for New England is that it just got A.J. Brown back from injured reserve, but its offense remains pretty beat up heading into Week 7.

With Doubs on injured reserve, a spot on the active roster immediately opened up, and the front office quickly filled it. Rather than signing another wide receiver, New England opted to sign a defensive back in Davison. After spending time with the Pats’ practice squad to begin the year, Davison has managed to carve out a role for himself after being elevated to the active roster for each of the team’s past two games.

Patriots place WR Romeo Doubs on injured reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Announce additional practice squad moves,” the team shared in a post on X.

Patriots Quickly Turn Attention to Week 7 Matchup vs. Bears

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Davison didn’t hear his name get called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he managed to find his way to the New Orleans Saints. While he didn’t make their team out of training camp, he stuck around on their practice squad for the entire year. When he was cut again in August this year, the Patriots came calling, and he’s been with them for the majority of the season.

Wide receiver is obviously a banged-up position right now, but New England is ailing across the board, so Davison’s experience at the backend of the secondary and on special teams should help him continue earning snaps over the next few weeks. The Patriots will have to find a way to get healthy quickly, because they have a matchup against the Chicago Bears coming up on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.