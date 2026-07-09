NFL Evaluator Makes Massive Claim About Patriots Star

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler made a list of the top defensive tackles in the NFL according to coaches, scouts and executives, and the New England Patriots had a representative on it. Defensive tackle Milton Williams made the cut, placing ninth overall on the list.

Williams was a defensive stalwart for the Patriots when healthy. All told, he recorded 29 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. He was also effective at getting to the quarterback, recording 3.5 sacks and 36 total pressures in 12 games played. He earned a 65 overall defensive grade for the 2025 season according to Pro Football Focus.

In particular, rushing the passer was a key hallmark of his game. He recorded a 71.5 pass-rush grade according to PFF. This ranked him in the upper echelon of defensive linemen. Williams ranked 25th among 134 interior defensive linemen.

Now, executives, among others, appear to be very high on what Williams can bring to the table.

“New England has an anchor up front, and the defense wasn’t the same without him,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “Explosive, strong and great effort player. And you can move him all around the defensive front and he can be effective.”

Williams Proved Worth For Patriots

Williams was thought to be a key defensive linchpin when he was signed by the organization to a four-year, $104 million deal last March. The Patriots needed help on the interior, and Williams was thought to provide it. This contract includes $63 million in guaranteed money and $51 million guaranteed at signing. It was clear the Patriots were betting on Williams to make a major impact on their defense.

Not only did he make an impact, he also became one of the defensive linchpins for the entire season. He dealt with injuries in the latter part of the season, after suffering a high ankle sprain in November. Nevertheless, his regular-season body of work spoke for itself.

Absence Was Notable For Patriots

His absence made his value even more apparent. The Patriots went from 94.2 yards allowed per game with Williams in the lineup to 130.6 rushing yards allowed over the course of the five games he was out. This broke down even further by rushing attempt. The Patriots allowed 3.8 yards per carry with Williams in the lineup. This skyrocketed to 4.7 yards per carry when he was not in the lineup.

The opponents took full advantage of him not being there to clog the middle. The patriots defense allowed 4.1 rushing first downs per game. This number also accelerated to 6.8 first downs per game without Williams in the lineup. It was clear that the Patriots were missing his presence in the gaps, and that opponents were taking advantage of him not being there.

If anything, that contract paid for itself in Williams’ first year. Health is going to be critically important on a defensive line that already has to deal with health concerns surrounding Christian Barmore. A healthy Williams is going to be needed against the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL. The organization will face some of the top offenses in the entire league, and Williams will need to be ready.

Statistics aside, he was a dynamic playmaker who was fun to watch last season. He was able to win some difficult battles against tough offensive lines, and he will have the same opportunity to do so again this year.