Fans Think Tom Brady Is ‘Hooked On’ Plastic Surgery

Sure-fire Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is generally considered the greatest of all time to play his position. But since his retirement following the 2022 NFL season — the only season of his 23-year career in which he led his team to a losing record (8-9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers), and the season with his career- lowest Total Quarterback Rating (54.6) — Brady has largely struggled to achieve the type of widespread adulation that he experienced throughout his playing days.

The retired quarterback-turned-businessman and product pitchman has taken a wide range of jobs and made numerous investments in enterprises ranging from a sports card retail chain to an online food delivery service. But his most publicly prominent post-NFL role, and the one for which he has received the most mixed set of reviews, is as the lead in-game analyst — a position once known as “color man” — on Fox Sports NFL telecasts.

In fact, in his first season in the job, Brady was thrust into the analyst role for Super Bowl 59 on February 9, a telecast watched by a record 127.7 million people.

Many Fans Convinced Brady Has Gone Under the Knife

With such broad visibility, it would be only natural for Brady — who is now a 47-year-old man with two teenage sons and a 12-year-old daughter — to be concerned about his appearance. But has Brady undergone any type of cosmetic, aka “plastic,” surgery to maintain a youthful look?

Some fans seem certain of it, even claiming that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is “hooked on” or “addicted to” getting the appearance-enhancing surgical procedures.

What is the truth? Brady himself has confronted the rumors when asked to do so, adamantly denying that he has undergone any cosmetic surgical procedures. On a 2023 podcast, Brady attributed his seemingly more chiseled facial features to post-career weight loss which happened naturally due to the relief from stress that retirement from the NFL provided him.

“Yeah, I’m down about 10 pounds, but I’m actually very fit right now,” Brady said on his Let’s Go podcast. “I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.”

That did not stop fans from going wild with speculation that Brady had undergone some sort of procedure, based on his appearance on the Super Bowl broadcast, according to a roundup of the reaction by Yahoo! News.

“Fans remarked about the NFL legend’s face when he called Super Bowl 2025 for Fox Sports, as some thought it appeared ‘tight,'” according to reporters Katherine Schaffstall and Beth Shilliday. “It’s not the first time people have wondered how Tom remains so youthful looking while seeming to defy Father Time.”

One fan with 394,200 followers on X (formerly Twitter), business executive Nick Huber, wrote during the February 9 Super Bowl, “Is Tom Brady getting a bunch of plastic surgery? Something looks off.”

Another, with 18,000 followers, commented, “I don’t know what’s scarier. The Chiefs offensive line or Tom Brady’s plastic surgery.”

The Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 44-20, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering six sacks.

No Evidence to Support Brady Plastic Surgery Rumors

“Over the years, Tom Brady’s face has shown slight changes. Earlier photos show a more rugged, natural look, while more recent images reveal a smoother and more refined appearance,” wrote cosmetic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, in a blog post offering his expert views on whether or not Brady has subjected himself to plastic surgery. “Whether the legendary quarterback has indeed had any work done remains a mystery, but his ever-youthful appearance continues to spark online discussions.”

Richland also discussed the pressure public figures such as Brady feel to maintain a high level of attractiveness, which is often seen as synonymous with defying the aging process.

“Fans can react strongly when they notice changes in their favorite celebrities’ appearances,” Richland wrote. “When a public figure like Tom Brady shows signs of aging, it often sparks debates and discussions online. Some fans might express support, noting the natural aging process, while others might speculate about possible cosmetic procedures.”

It should be noted that, in addition to Brady’s own repeated denials, no actual evidence exists that the iconic former New England Patriots quarterback has ever undergone a surgical procedure for cosmetic purposes.