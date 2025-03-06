Tom Brady Making a Surprise Career Move

If future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady never did anything after his NFL career, that would probably be enough. Not only did he quarterback seven Super Bowl winning teams — six with the New England Patriots and one in Tampa Bay as a Buccaneer — win three MVP awards, and pass for an all-time record 649 touchdowns and 89,214 yards in his unprecedented 23-year NFL career, he raked in a reported $530 million fortune doing it, from his salary and endorsements combined.

Since Brady announced his second and final retirement following the 2022 season — interestingly his first and only losing season in the NFL with an 8-9 record, though the Buccaneers made the playoffs anyway — he has not exactly been relaxing into his post-football life. As he approaches age 48 later this year, Brady is accumulating a lengthy resumé of jobs and business ventures that not only keep him busy but, presumably, swell his already healthy bank account.

Tom Brady’s Extensive Business Portfolio

His most prominent post-NFL role came in the 2024 season when he made his debut as a football analyst on Fox Sports game broadcasts. He has now completed one year on his 10-season, $375 million contract to do the job. Brady has another NFL role in his portfolio as well — in October of last year he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2016 Brady launched a health and fitness company, TB12. While he retains an ownership interest, the everyday operations are in the hands of CEO John Burns. He also owns a Hollywood production company, 199 productions (commemorating the fact that in 2000, Brady was the 199th overall player drafted). Among other productions, the company was behind a 10-part documentary TV series about, who else, Brady himself. The series was entitled Man in the Arena.

Brady also owns or partly owns a clothing line, an NFT tech company, an English soccer team (Birmingham City FC), and the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team among others. Brady was even hired by Delta Airlines as a “strategic consultant,” though what he knows about commercial aviation is not entirely clear.

Brady also backs a chain of sports card hobbyist shops, the Boston-based CardVault — since rebranded as “CardVault by Tom Brady” — and even a line of organic, vegan gummy snacks, GOAT Gummies.

The GOAT Used Car Huckster

His latest career move is nonetheless somewhat surprising — used car salesman.

At least, that is Brady’s job in a new commercial for the car rental and sales company Hertz. In the ad, Brady “explains the benefits of buying a vehicle from Hertz Car Sales and gives a lucky winner the chance to own a piece of sports history by taking home an autographed 2023 Cadillac XT5,” according to a Hertz press release.

The move to hire Brady as a used car pitchman comes after Hertz reportedly took a loss of $2.9 billion in 2024. According to the automotive business site Carscoops.com, signing up a “a pricey celebrity endorsement like that of Brady” is nothing less than a “Hail Mary.”

Brady will continue to pitch the used cars in “several” more Hertz advertisements after the first one, released on Tuesday, according to Carscoops. Nor are the new used car ads the first Hertz pitches in which Brady has appeared. He did a series of streaming ads for the car rental giant in 2023 in which he was a “guest” on a fictional talk show hosted by comedian Yvonne Orji.

Brady is not the first NFL star to take a job as Hertz pitchman. In the 1970s the company ran a series of ads featuring a famous NFL running back, dressed in a business suit, dashing through airports with a briefcase under his arm rather than a football.

That NFL Hall of Famer’s name? O.J. Simpson.