Patriots Fans Get First Look at Drake Maye-A.J. Brown Connection

The New England Patriots took the field for practice on Tuesday morning. As a result, we got our first look at A. J. Brown in a Patriots uniform. We also got the opportunity to see quarterback Drake Maye throw his first pass to A.J Brown during practice.

Brown’s trade was completed on Monday afternoon. In short, it ended what was one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason. Now, you will get familiar with his new surroundings, as the Patriots have a top wide receiver weapon in the fold.

Patriots Star Reunites with Former Coach

Brown famously grew up a Patriots fan, and was highly upset when the team did not draft him in the 2019 NFL draft. He connected with coach Mike Vrabel in 2019, when the Titans drafted him with the 51st overall pick in the draft. Their initial partnership was a successful one that lasted from 2019 to 2021.

The wide receiver was able to record two 1,000-yard seasons under Vrabel. He also made the Pro Bowl. The Titans organization achieved tremendous success at this time as well, as they had three consecutive playoff appearances, two AFC South titles, and a trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, he will look to bring a measure of success with the Patriots. His acquisition allows the Patriots to have a true top wide receiver. The foundation was set up a bit last season, with Stefon Diggs in the organization. The latter was able to record the first 1,000-yard receiving season for the Patriots since Julian Edelman in 2019.

Patriots Players Excited By Brown’s Arrival

Multiple Patriots players have expressed their support for the deal. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez shared his excitement on social media and indicated that Brown would be appearing at his event scheduled to happen this Saturday. Defensive tackle Corey Durden also expressed his excitement on social media as the Patriots get another weapon at wide receiver.

This will undoubtedly send shockwaves across the NFL and put what has been a highly talked-about topic to rest. Now, Brown will begin the process of learning the Patriots’ offense. He could be a game-changer for this unit, as he will be able to take some pressure off the receivers. Playmakers such as Romeo Doubs could find success on the wide receiver unit and be a nice complementary option for Maye.

The playmaker could also give the Patriots an additional deep threat on the outside. In this way, he could significantly open up the offense and allow offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels the opportunity to put together an explosive offense.

The possibilities within this offense are certainly more ample with Brown in the fold. It’s going to be exciting to see what the Patriots can do offensively and how Brown fits into the offense in specific ways. The Patriots have a true top weapon at the receiver spot, and he should be able to help them tackle what is the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL this season. Patriots fans had to wait a while, but they were finally able to get their wish.