Former Patriots Starter Lands With Cowboys Following Dolphins Cut

The NFL carousel keeps spinning for Alex Austin, and the former New England Patriots cornerback has found his latest stop.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Austin to their practice squad on Sept. 30, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

Dallas also confirmed the move in its transaction log, one day after Austin was among five defensive players brought in for a workout as the Cowboys dealt with injuries in the secondary.

For New England, the move closes a chapter in an offseason that briefly left open the possibility of an Austin reunion.

The Patriots declined to tender the 25-year-old as a restricted free agent in March, allowing him to hit the open market after he spent parts of three seasons in Foxborough.

Austin signed with the Miami Dolphins shortly afterward, but Miami waived him on Aug. 29 during final roster cuts.

Heavy previously noted that his familiarity with Mike Vrabel’s defense and special teams made him a logical name to watch if the Patriots wanted to revisit their cornerback depth.

Instead, Austin is headed to Dallas.

Cowboys Give Ex-Patriots Cornerback a New Landing Spot

The move comes after Austin used September to seek out another opportunity. He worked out for the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 19 alongside several other defensive backs, but Minnesota didn’t sign him.

Dallas brought Austin in for a workout on Sept. 29 and moved quickly.

The Cowboys’ official website said the club was evaluating defensive help with injuries beginning to pile up, particularly in the secondary. Austin lends Dallas an experienced option who has handled both defensive and special teams snaps in the NFL.

That versatility was a key part of Austin’s value in New England.

Austin appeared in 26 regular-season games with six starts for the Patriots from 2023 through 2025. He played 12 games in 2025, making two starts, before a wrist injury sent him to injured reserve late in the regular season.

New England activated him before its divisional-round matchup with the Houston Texans, and he appeared in all three postseason games during the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX.

Miami highlighted that experience when it signed Austin in March, noting that he had appeared in 29 career games with six starts while recording one interception and eight passes defensed.

Austin’s Patriots Run Ended After Super Bowl Season

Austin’s road to Dallas has included several stops.

The Buffalo Bills selected the Oregon State product with the No. 252 pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Buffalo waived him at the end of training camp, and Houston claimed him before later releasing him from its practice squad. The Patriots signed Austin to the active roster on Nov. 2, 2023.

He gradually carved out a role from there.

In 2024, Austin started the final three games of the season after returning from injury and finished with five passes defensed, via the Patriots’ 2025 media guide. His role shifted more toward special teams in 2025, though he remained part of the cornerback rotation and stepped in when New England needed depth.

The Patriots went in a different direction this spring, and Miami’s decision to waive Austin before Week 1 extended the uncertainty.

Dallas now gives him a opening back onto an NFL roster.