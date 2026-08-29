Former Patriots Starter Cut by Dolphins as Roster Deadline Looms

The New England Patriots spent the final night of the preseason getting an uncomfortable look at their cornerback depth.

Less than 48 hours later, an old friend became available.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Saturday that the Miami Dolphins are releasing ex-Patriots cornerback Alex Austin, sending the 25-year-old to waivers. Schultz noted that Austin has eight career pass breakups, two tackles for loss and one interception.

Austin spent parts of three seasons with the Patriots and played under Mike Vrabel in 2025 before the club declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in March. Miami signed him to a one-year deal shortly afterward.

A reunion would require the Patriots to get him through the waiver process, and their position near the bottom of the order complicates matters.

Regardless, Austin’s familiarity with New England’s defense and special teams makes him a logical name to consider while the club sorts through unsettled depth behind its starting cornerbacks.

Patriots’ Cornerback Depth Took a Hit in Preseason Finale

Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones give New England its starting top three.

The worry begins behind them.

That issue became more pronounced during Thursday’s 37-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns. Pats Pulpit’s snap-count review described cornerback as the Patriots’ “biggest problem child” of the finale, noting that Charles Woods and Kindle Vildor struggled against receivers who were themselves fighting for roster spots.

Woods played 39 defensive snaps, while Vildor played 22. Fifth-round rookie Karon Prunty logged 45 snaps as New England continued evaluating its reserve options. Pats Pulpit added that it wouldn’t be surprising if at least one of Woods, Vildor or Prunty gets cut at some point.

A separate final 53-man projection from the site kept Woods and Prunty as the primary backups while identifying Vildor as a potential practice squad option. The projection pointed directly to inconsistent play throughout camp and the preseason behind the starting trio.

Austin wouldn’t arrive as an unknown quantity since he appeared in 26 regular-season games with six starts during his Patriots tenure and also appeared in all three playoff games during New England’s run to Super Bowl LX.

His 2025 season included 12 regular-season appearances before a wrist injury sent him to injured reserve.

Austin Returns to Waivers Months After Leaving Patriots

New England willingly allowed Austin to leave earlier this offseason.

The Patriots declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in March, opening the door for Austin to sign with the Dolphins. Miami announced his deal on March 12, highlighting his 27 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed through his first 29 NFL games.

Austin originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2023. Buffalo waived him during roster cuts, and he spent time with the Houston Texans before eventually landing in New England later that season.

The circumstances are different now. New England has one of the league’s stronger starting cornerback trios, but the preseason finale exposed questions about the next level of the depth chart.

Austin also has experience on special teams, an important factor for reserve defensive backs trying to earn game-day roles.

There’s one significant obstacle. Because Austin is subject to waivers, the Patriots cannot simply sign him immediately.

The current waiver order mirrors the 2026 NFL Draft order, leaving New England 31st among the league’s 32 teams. Claims on players waived during final cuts must be submitted by Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

That makes a reunion far from guaranteed even if the Patriots are interested.

But after watching their backup cornerbacks struggle in Cleveland, New England now has a recognized name available at a position where the final roster makeup is unsure.