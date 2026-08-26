Former Patriots CB Signs With Colts After Top-15 Ranking

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have to look far for their latest addition at cornerback.

Two weeks after Kenneth Harris made a strong impression against them, the Colts brought the former New England Patriots rookie into their secondary. Indianapolis announced Wednesday that it signed Harris and waived Mekhi Blackmon in the corresponding move.

The transaction came only two days after New England released Harris as part of a late-preseason roster shuffle. His Patriots stint ended before final cuts, but one of his performances had earned recognition around the league.

Pro Football Focus ranked Harris No. 15 among the NFL’s highest-graded rookies following Week 1 of the preseason against the Colts.

Harris’ Top-15 Grade Came Against Colts

Harris entered the NFL without the benefit of a draft selection. New England signed the Oklahoma State product as an undrafted free agent on May 8, tossing him a chance to compete in a top-tier cornerback room.

His most noticeable case for a roster spot came in the Patriots’ 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts on Aug. 13.

PFF gave Harris an 86.1 overall grade for his performance, placing him 15th among qualifying rookies after the opening week of preseason action. The outlet required at least 15 snaps to qualify for the ranking.

Harris was targeted three times over 16 coverage snaps and allowed one reception for 6 yards, per PFF. He also broke up a pass, earned an 87.9 coverage grade and surrendered a 42.4 passer rating when targeted.

So, Indianapolis had seen the young defender up close before eventually adding him.

The Colts’ move also came with a noteworthy corresponding decision. Indianapolis waived Blackmon, a 2023 third-round pick who had appeared in 32 NFL games with 14 starts. He spent the 2025 season with the Colts after arriving in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris now gets a late opportunity to turn his preseason work into a longer stay with the team he faced in his preseason debut.

Patriots’ Decision Gives Harris a Second Shot Elsewhere

Harris’ release didn’t lead to a lengthy stay on the open market.

The Patriots announced Monday that they released him while adding help at offensive line and punter. New England had signed Harris in May after he finished a six-year college career split between Arkansas State and Oklahoma State.

He brought a good amount college experience into Patriots camp. Harris appeared in 59 games, including 29 starts, and finished with 113 tackles, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions. He also played both cornerback and safety during his final season at Oklahoma State, giving him some positional versatility.

The obstacle in New England was opportunity.

Harris was attempting to burst his way into a crammed cornerback depth chart with established options and several younger defensive backs fighting for reserve jobs. The Patriots moved on before the league-wide cutdown, leaving Harris available for another team to continue evaluating him.

Indianapolis made that call.

Although there are no guarantees this close to final cuts, particularly for an undrafted rookie changing teams late in August. Harris at least gets a second audition, and his new organization has some familiarity with what he can provide.