Former Patriots QB’s Sky-High Asking Price Revealed After Trade Talks: Report

The New England Patriots received a sixth-round pick when they traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2024.

Two years have passed, and the former first-round pick has a far higher price tag.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport revealed new details about the Minnesota Vikings‘ pursuit of Jones ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly demanded a second-round pick and additional compensation for the 28-year-old quarterback.

Minnesota refused to meet that price, leaving Jones in San Francisco.

Former Patriots QB Mac Jones Had Steep Price Tag in Trade Talks

The Vikings contacted San Francisco while searching for quarterback help following their 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 9.

However, general manager John Lynch made clear that Jones wouldn’t come cheap.

According to ESPN’s November 14 report, the 49ers wanted at least a second-round selection, with additional draft capital needed to complete a deal.

A second-round pick and a middle-round selection might have been enough, the report suggested.

That was too much for Minnesota.

ESPN also reported that this wasn’t the first time the teams discussed Jones. San Francisco had previously demanded similar compensation.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly views Jones as a potential franchise quarterback. He had no interest in surrendering him for anything less than an exceptional offer.

The Vikings instead acquired Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round selection.

That deal gave Minnesota a veteran starter at a lower draft cost than San Francisco’s reported asking price for its backup.

Mac Jones’ Trade Value Has Changed Since Patriots Exit

Jones’ reported value stands in contrast to his final days in New England.

The Patriots selected him 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He led the team to a playoff appearance as a rookie and earned Pro Bowl honors.

His production slipped over the following two seasons.

Jones threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023 before losing his starting job. New England traded him to Jacksonville the following March.

His career took a move for the better in San Francisco.

Jones started eight games in 2025 while Brock Purdy fell to injuries. He went 5-3, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His 97.4 passer rating helped restore his standing around the league.

Jones has returned to a backup role behind Purdy this season. His contract expires after the 2026 campaign.

Regardless, the 49ers haven’t shown much desire to part with him.

New England once settled for a sixth-round pick to move on from Jones. San Francisco reportedly wanted a second-rounder and more, even with the quarterback en route to free agency.

The Vikings walked away, but the difference in those valuations speaks to how much Jones’ standing has changed since his Patriots departure.