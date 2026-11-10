Ex-Patriots QB Drew Trade Interest Before Kirk Cousins Deal: Russini

The New England Patriots traded Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Two years later, their former first-round quarterback is drawing interest from a team desperate for help.

The Minnesota Vikings contacted the San Francisco 49ers about acquiring Jones ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“The Vikings checked in on Mac Jones in San Francisco, but the price is too high right now,” Russini reported on November 10.

The Vikings have been searching for quarterback help following a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions.

Minnesota came into that game at 6-1, but its quarterback issues have raised concerns about the team’s ability to keep winning.

Russini added that Kirk Cousins, currently with the Las Vegas Raiders, has emerged as Minnesota’s preferred target.

The Raiders ended up trading Cousins to the Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick.

49ers Refuse to Budge on Former Patriots QB Mac Jones

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jones has refashioned his reputation since leaving New England.

The 28-year-old made eight starts for San Francisco in 2025 while Brock Purdy dealt with injuries. He went 5-3 as a starter and finished the season with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Those numbers have given the 49ers good reason to hold onto him.

General manager John Lynch made his position clear during a November 5 appearance on KNBR.

“We’d have to be really motivated to move Mac,” Lynch said.

Lynch also explained that San Francisco values Jones as insurance behind Purdy.

Jones remains under contract through the 2026 season.

Mac Jones’ Value Has Changed Since Patriots Departure

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Mac Jones #10 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

He started all 17 games as a rookie, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading New England to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

But his next two seasons brought fewer wins and more turnovers.

By March 2024, New England had moved on. The Patriots sent Jones to Jacksonville for a sixth-round selection, which they used on quarterback Joe Milton III.

The contrast with his current situation is hard to miss.

New England received a late-round pick to part with Jones. San Francisco now values him enough that a team looking for a starting quarterback sees the asking price as too expensive.

Jones has gone from a toiling starter in Foxborough to a backup the 49ers are reluctant to lose.

Ultimately, Jones’ name is back in trade discussions, and his value looks far different from when the Patriots let him go.