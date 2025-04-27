Patriots Signed Free Agent Who Broke Cooper Kupp’s Record

Not content with earning some of the highest grades for their work in the 2025 NFL draft, the New England Patriots signed a rookie free agent with one of the more impressive pedigrees in the undrafted class, a player who broke a record set by former Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

The Pat signed Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III on Saturday, April 26, per the player’s representation Equity Sports. As 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth revealed, “When asked about potential UDFAs for the Patriots, I don’t think any players were mentioned more than Efton Chism.”

When asked about potential UDFAs for the Patriots, I don't think any players were mentioned more than Efton Chism. Good call guys.

It makes sense for Chism to have been a popular choice for the Patriots. He fits the franchise prototype for quick and shifty slot receivers that dates back to 1993 eighth-round pick Troy Brown and has also included Wes Welker, Danny Armendola and Julian Edelman.

At his best, ex-Los Angeles Rams stud and current Seattle Seahawks wideout Kupp was a deluxe version of this receiver type. He also established himself at Eastern Washington University, but even Kupp’s best numbers became an easy target for Chism.

Newest Patriots WR Outplayed Cooper Kupp in College

Kupp is EWU royalty thanks to his rapid ascent after being drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2017. Yet, Chism actually outplayed Kupp’s best efforts at the collegiate level.

He did so by catching “346 passes for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns, including a single-season school-record 120 receptions last season. That bested Kupp’s previous school record of 117,” per The Spokesman-Review.

The same source also noted “Chism joins another EWU alum on the roster in Kendrick Bourne, who has spent the past four seasons with the team.”

Bourne is viewed as a likely cut candidate, but the veteran still has value. Unless Chism lives up to the prototype and becomes the next ultra-productive Patriots slot playmaker.

Chism spent most of his time inside for the Eagles, according to Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus. Plocher pointed out how Chism’s “frame (5-foot-10 and 195 pounds) and usage (lined up in the slot 74.9% of the time in 2024) pigeonhole him into a slot receiver role in the NFL and a ceiling of a WR3.”

While Chism’s projected role at the next level may be limited, Plocher did note “he performed well against the uptick in competition level at the East-West Shrine game, where he caught four passes on four targets and routinely got open in practices.”

His Shrine Bowl performances showcased Chism as an ideal fit for one of the staple positions in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ schemes, per Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Efton Chism had an awesome week at the Shrine Bowl. You knew Josh McDaniels couldn't resist

Working from the slot is the best chance for Chism to impress the Pats, despite the presence of DeMario Douglas, a record-breaker as a rookie. One of the reasons Chism can make the grade is because of the suddenness he uses to win in short spaces, a quality summed up by the player having “Clocked a 6.77-second three-cone time pre-draft,” according to NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry.

If Chism catches on at Gillette Stadium, he’ll become another asset from a draft haul that’s earning the Patriots plenty of plaudits.

Patriots Draft Class Earned Top Marks

Draft pundits and scribes are loving what the team selected from this year’s rookie class. Top marks were well-earned for a draft haul that began with a no-frills pick and perfect team fit, left tackle Will Campbell.

Other notable picks include running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams, Together, they will make the Pats faster on offense.

Chism will have his own role to play if he does enough to impress at New England’s rookie minicamp. His solid inside track as a natural scheme fit for McDaniels could prove decisive.