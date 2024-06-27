Rob Gronkowski Believes Belichick’s Personality Shift Could’ve Netted More Rings

This offseason has brought a whirlwind of changes for the New England Patriots, most notably the departure of longtime head coach Bill Belichick. As part of bringing six Super Bowl championships to New England, Belichick became known for his no-nonsense attitude and approach to professional football, which often looked like it left no room for enjoyment or fun.

In the wake of his exit, Belichick has revealed a lighter, more personable side that fans rarely saw during his coaching tenure, and his former players are taking note. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has expressed his enjoyment of this new side of Belichick, noting a significant change in his former coach’s demeanor.

The former Patriots tight end went on the “Games With Names” podcast hosted by Julian Edelman and was vocal regarding his newfound love for the lighter side of Belichick he has witnessed. Gronkwsi even suggested he could still be a Patriot if this were the version of Belichick coaching him in New England.

Gronk is BACK! 4x champ, @RobGronkowski joins us in the Boston studio today! We’re breaking down the 2011 AFC Divisional Round game between the @Broncos and @Patriots 🎧: Audio episode out now on Spotify and Apple!

📺: Episode drops on YouTube at 3:00pm EST. pic.twitter.com/FFpfmeAR7o — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) June 25, 2024

“I think coach Belichick may be my new favorite person since the roast,” Gronkowski said on “Games With Names” hosted by Edelman. “If he just showed that personality at all while he was a head coach, I still think we would be playing with the New England Patriots and winning Super Bowls.”

Belichick Continues to Let Loose

Since leaving the team, Belichick has actively participated in various public events, including the NFL draft, Tom Brady’s comedic roast on Netflix, and the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where his unexpected sense of humor and openness were fully displayed.

At the Netflix Roast of Tom Brady, Belichick let loose in more ways than one. His set was hilarious and well-received by the fans in attendance and the other roasters on stage. He also had some excellent moments where he shared a toast and shots with former players and even came together to toast with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

One of his best digs during his set was directed at Gronkowski, and it received a giant laugh from everyone in attendance. Belichick appeared to genuinely enjoy himself at the roast, as he was shown on camera smiling and laughing, even at many of the jokes directed at him.

Bill Belichick to Gronk: “I’ve been watching you on NFL Sunday and I’m begging you…stop doing your job.” pic.twitter.com/0BtIpyjQQC — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) May 6, 2024

Belichick was noticeably moved during his speech at the Tom Brady Patriots Hall of Fame induction when he received a long-standing ovation. The legendary head coach then went on to deliver a speech filled with amazing stories and admiration for Brady as he continued to crack jokes and keep the mood warm and light, a stark difference from the cold and short moments fans are used to seeing when Belichick was behind a microphone at his post-game press conferences.

From Media Hater to Media Member

Throughout his twenty-plus-year career as an NFL head coach, Belichick became synonymous with being harsh on the media, difficult to interview, and doing his best to withhold information that his opponent could perhaps use.

But things have changed in a big way. Now that Belichick is no longer coaching, we’ve seen him join the media ranks and share some incredible stories from his coaching days. His insight has been shared everywhere from the NFL draft coverage, to his many appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

Belichick’s NFL draft coverage was well-received and praised by many in the football media world. Belichick even shared the legendary draft-day story regarding the trade that allowed the Patriots to acquire wide receiver Randy Moss, and everyone on set was locked into Belichick telling the tale.

On the McAfee show, Belichick shared a story regarding a humorous myth circulating: Belichick and Andy Reid swap draft picks every year on purpose. A quick look at the draft history quickly debunks this, but they have had their collaboration moments. For instance, in 2009, the Patriots traded Ellis Hobbs to Philadelphia for a couple of fifth-round picks. However, the real playful moment came during the 2011 NFL Draft.

Catching wind of the rumors about their supposed annual pick swaps, Belichick and Reid decided to lean into the jest. When the draft reached the 193rd pick (held by the Patriots) and the 194th pick (held by the Eagles), they swapped them just for laughs. Always with a strategic mind, Belichick managed to select the player he had his eyes on—defensive end Markell Carter—and enjoyed a good laugh about the situation.

LEGEND… Bill Belichick and Andy Reid once swapped picks in the 7th round of the draft just to keep their streak of draft trades going, BB said. 🤣🤣🤣 (Via @PatMcAfeeShow, @lexiosborne) pic.twitter.com/yR6SGq8BPl — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 19, 2024

Fans and the football world are undoubtedly getting a glimpse at a different side of Belichick. There is no telling if this friendly and more lighthearted version of Belichick could have kept the Patriots together for yet another Super Bowl run. But watching the legendary coach continue to open up and share more incredible football stories from his illustrious career is enjoyable for football fans of any team.