Patriots Hall of Famers Make Big Predictions About TreVeyon Henderson

Snagging TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft was a coup for the New England Patriots, and more than one franchise Hall of Famer is already predicting big things for the rookie running back.

Henderson is quickly being touted to assume a role made famous, in part, by returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Specifically, Henderson can become the latest in a long line of great and explosive third-down backs for the Patriots.

Perhaps the best of them was three-time Super Bowl winner Kevin Faulk. He responded brilliantly to the astute coaching of decorated running backs coach Ivan Fears, with both landing in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Now Fears and Faulk have given their verdict on Henderson’s chances of blazing a similar path.

Kevin Faulk Speaks Out on Patriots Rookie

Faulk was also a second-round pick, way back in 1999, and he became integral to the start of the Pats’ dynasty in the early 2000s. His multipurpose talents, highlighted here by NFL Legacy, were key for a then-young Tom Brady on football’s money down.

There are few better authorities on playing third-down back than Faulk. So it says something he attempted to recruit Henderson for LSU, per MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian.

Faulk explained, “He was one of the top running backs coming out of high school in the country. And I almost had him. I tried to get him to LSU. When I saw (the Patriots) drafted him, I’m like, ‘Wow they got themselves a really good football player.'”

Henderson’s traits as a multi-faceted back are why Faulk was so keen. He believes Henderson is “a really good pass protector. And you don’t get much (of that) with guys coming from college when they’re the No. 1 guys on the team. I know what he can bring, and not just in pass protection. He’s an all-around running back, catching the ball out of the backfield. But as far as the technique of picking up the blitz, that kid could be a teacher. Just from his technique.”

Enjoying the physical aspect of blocking made Henderson strong in this area. Like on this play against Akron, highlighted by the Big Ten Network.

Superior blocking is what earns a running back a spot on the field for third-down duties. It’s something Fears, a six-time Super Bowl champion, predicts will be a greater challenge mentally for Henderson in the pros.

Fears pointed out “it’s going to be a big adjustment. It’s a lot of looks. He’s gotta know what the guys up front are doing. He’s working in conjunction with those guys. That’s a very important part of the package. Usually, that’s where (rookies) stumble a little bit.”

This note of caution was echoed by James White, who helped the Patriots win their final two Super Bowls. White believes Henderson “should be ahead of the curve, but it’s always a challenge once you get to the next level because typically the blitzers will be a little bit better and the pressures can sometimes be a little bit more exotic. But as far as his technique and willingness to do it, he will be in good shape.”

White and Faulk have outlined Henderson’s best route to getting reps as a rookie, but Fears is expecting bigger things, per Guregian: “There’s a niche there. There’s a place for this guy. In our offense, it’s a very, very important role. If he takes it to heart, and does a good job with it, if he can pick up the blitz game and pick up the rules, that’s going to be a huge, huge part of taking care of Drake (Maye) and giving him a chance to throw the ball. He’ll be a vital part of that offense. He really will be.”

Henderson can meet the expectations, but only if he outplays some considerable competition in the backfield.

TreVeyon Henderson Competing in Loaded Backfield

The competition involves another first-year runner, one who compares to a different Super Bowl winner from the Patriots’ recent past. His arrival could spell trouble for a veteran who also possesses the receiving and blocking skills needed for third-down work.

There’s a growing queue forming behind lead workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson. He’s had his own issues with ball security, but Stevenson is still the lone true power back on the depth chart.

Ideally, Stevenson and Henderson will provide a thunder and lightning combination able to power McDaniels’ flexible offense. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Henderson eventually becomes a three-down playmaker, but only once he’s established a niche in McDaniels’ favorite situational role.