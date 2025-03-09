Patriots Sign $48 Million Mike Vrabel Favorite and Drake Maye Fan

The New England Patriots aren’t wasting time changing the makeup of their defense on Mike Vrabel’s watch, reuniting their new head coach with a favorite from his Tennessee Titans days, edge-rusher Harold Landry III. on the same day they re-signed tight end Austin Hooper, a go-to target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye last season.

Landry is signing “a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Source: The #Patriots are signing Harold Landry to a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

Pelissero provided confirmation on Sunday, March 9. The same day the Patriots re-upped Hooper. He’s getting a “one-year, $5 million deal with a max value of $7M,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hooper made an impact in now former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s schemes last season. Schefter’s fellow ESPN reporter Mike Reiss detailed how “Hooper’s close ties with fellow TE Hunter Henry, and his belief in the promise of QB Drake Maye, were among the factors that led him to return to New England over other options.”

Retaining Hooper keeps an important weapon for Maye in the fold, but Landry is the bigger signing. Joining the Patriots is a homecoming of sorts for the 28-year-old. Pelissero’s colleague Mike Garafolo pointed out Landry is a “Boston College guy back to the Boston area.”

Familiarity is the hallmark of this deal. Landry played for Vrabel for six seasons in Tennessee, including a career-best year in 2021, when the hybrid rush end logged 12 sacks.

Vrabel isn’t the only familiar face waiting to greet Landry at Gillette Stadium. New defensive coordinator Terrell Williams coached defensive line for the Titans during the same six-year stint in Tennessee.

Williams and Vrabel are going to alter the style of defense played in New England, and Landry is the first building block.

This article will be updated.