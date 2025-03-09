Hi, Subscriber

Patriots Sign $48 Million Mike Vrabel Favorite and Drake Maye Fan

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Vrabel
Getty
Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots are already making aggressive moves in 2025 NFL free agency.

The New England Patriots aren’t wasting time changing the makeup of their defense on Mike Vrabel’s watch, reuniting their new head coach with a favorite from his Tennessee Titans days, edge-rusher Harold Landry III. on the same day they re-signed tight end Austin Hooper, a go-to target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye last season.

Landry is signing “a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero provided confirmation on Sunday, March 9. The same day the Patriots re-upped Hooper. He’s getting a “one-year, $5 million deal with a max value of $7M,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hooper made an impact in now former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s schemes last season. Schefter’s fellow ESPN reporter Mike Reiss detailed how “Hooper’s close ties with fellow TE Hunter Henry, and his belief in the promise of QB Drake Maye, were among the factors that led him to return to New England over other options.”

Retaining Hooper keeps an important weapon for Maye in the fold, but Landry is the bigger signing. Joining the Patriots is a homecoming of sorts for the 28-year-old. Pelissero’s colleague Mike Garafolo pointed out Landry is a “Boston College guy back to the Boston area.”

Familiarity is the hallmark of this deal. Landry played for Vrabel for six seasons in Tennessee, including a career-best year in 2021, when the hybrid rush end logged 12 sacks.

Vrabel isn’t the only familiar face waiting to greet Landry at Gillette Stadium. New defensive coordinator Terrell Williams coached defensive line for the Titans during the same six-year stint in Tennessee.

Williams and Vrabel are going to alter the style of defense played in New England, and Landry is the first building block.

This article will be updated.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New England Patriots Players

David Andrews's headshot D. Andrews
Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Jacoby Brissett's headshot J. Brissett
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
Lester Cotton's headshot L. Cotton
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Davon Godchaux's headshot D. Godchaux
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
JaMycal Hasty's headshot J. Hasty
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Harold Landry's headshot H. Landry
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Joey Slye's headshot J. Slye
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Oshane Ximines's headshot O. Ximines

Comments

Patriots Sign $48 Million Mike Vrabel Favorite and Drake Maye Fan

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x