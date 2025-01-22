Mike Vrabel Lands ‘Best’ in the League as Patriots New Defensive Coordinator

Mike Vrabel has rounded out the three headline positions on his coaching staff, after successfully luring Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams to replace DeMarcus Covington as New England Patriots defensive coordinator.

Williams’ exit from Detroit and reunion with Vrabel were confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. As Schefter noted, Williams earned the respect of Vrabel during their time with the Tennessee Titans: “Vrabel thought so highly of Williams that he had him serve as head coach of the Titans’ 2023 preseason opener.”

Aside from his existing rapport with Williams, this is a coup for Vrabel. Largely because 50-year-old Williams is considered “the best D-Line coach in the league.” That endorsement comes from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who made the statement at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2024, per MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke.

There’s two good reasons to take Campbell’s word about Williams’ expertise. Notably, the latter’s work with some of the most disruptive D-linemen in football history, including a Hall of Famer for the Patriots.

Williams also proved his expertise this season by helping the Lions lead the league in a key category, despite injuries to elite talent up front.

