Patriots Injury Report: 3 Players Ruled Out, 9 Questionable vs. Lions in Germany

The New England Patriots are heading into Sunday’s game in Germany with some serious injury concerns, including uncertainty surrounding two of their biggest offensive weapons.

New England released its final injury report Friday, Nov. 13, ahead of its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich. Three players have been ruled out, while another nine are listed as questionable, including wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots will also be without running back TreVeyon Henderson, leaving their backfield particularly thin against a Detroit team that enters Sunday at 6-2.

With kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena, here’s a complete breakdown of the Patriots’ final injury report and what it means for Sunday’s game.

Patriots Rule Out Three Players for Lions Game

New England has officially ruled out three players for Sunday’s matchup:

TreVeyon Henderson, RB: Illness

Carlton Davis III, CB: Knee

Ben Brown, G/C: Knee

All three missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Henderson’s absence creates an immediate problem in the backfield, particularly with Stevenson also dealing with a knee injury.

Davis’ absence is another setback for New England’s secondary. The veteran cornerback will miss his fifth game of the season, leaving the Patriots without an experienced option against Jared Goff and Detroit’s passing attack.

Ben Brown’s knee injury adds to the uncertainty along an offensive line that has already dealt with considerable turnover this season.

Nine Patriots Questionable, Including A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots have listed nine players as questionable for Sunday’s game:

A.J. Brown, WR: Ankle/knee

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB: Knee

Kevin Byard III, S: Chest

Reggie Gilliam, FB: Knee

Cameron Latu, TE: Back

Walter Rouse, OL: Concussion protocol

Brenden Schooler, S: Hamstring

Greg Van Roten, OL: Hamstring

Charles Woods, CB: Hamstring

Brown’s status is one of the biggest storylines entering the weekend.

The wide receiver has missed New England’s last two games after aggravating a knee injury in practice. He returned to the field this week but remained limited in all three practices, leaving his availability uncertain.

Brown has appeared in just three of the Patriots’ nine games this season, recording nine catches for 101 yards. His return would give Drake Maye another receiving option against Detroit, although New England has not confirmed whether he will play.

Stevenson’s situation is equally important.

The veteran running back did not practice Wednesday before returning on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. With Henderson already ruled out, the Patriots could be forced to lean more heavily on Corey Kiner if Stevenson cannot play or is restricted.

Kiner has averaged 4.9 yards per carry in limited opportunities this season, but Stevenson’s value extends beyond rushing. His receiving ability and pass protection make him an important part of New England’s offense.

The Patriots will have to account for that potential loss as they prepare to face Detroit.

Drake Maye Cleared From Injury Report

There is some encouraging news for New England.

Quarterback Drake Maye appeared on this week’s injury report with a right shoulder issue but was a full participant in all three practices. He carries no injury designation into Sunday’s game.

Tight end Hunter Henry, who was limited throughout the week with a foot injury, also has no game designation.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses progressed from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to a full practice Friday and likewise has no injury designation.

Those developments provide some stability for an offense already facing significant questions at running back, wide receiver and along the offensive line.

The Patriots could also make roster moves before kickoff to address their depth concerns, particularly with Gilliam and Van Roten among the players listed as questionable.

For now, New England’s biggest decisions involve Brown and Stevenson. Both have a chance to return Sunday, but neither is guaranteed to suit up.

The Patriots and Lions kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15, with the game airing nationally on FOX.