Injury Uncertainty Looms for Key Patriots Player

The New England Patriots signed Harold Landry III to a $43 million deal last year, but his injury from months ago is lingering.

“Didn’t practice today,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “And I don’t know what’s going to happen nine days from now.”

Harold Landry Goes From Stellar 2025 to Injury

Landry’s proven pass-rush resume and familiarity with Mike Vrabel’s defensive standards skyrocketed his worth, and for much of the 2025 season, Landry showed why the Patriots valued him.

With his credible threat off the edge, he finished with a team-leading 8.5 sacks and remained a regular part of the defensive front when healthy.

But by the end of the year, his availability had become a legitimate concern. A lower-leg injury that first became an issue in the middle of the season lingered into the playoffs, limiting his workload and eventually forcing him out of the AFC Championship Game.

He missed the final two regular-season games, returned for the Wild Card Round and then was unable to play in the AFC title game.

Patriots.com also noted during the postseason that Landry had been battling through the injury while playing a reduced role, logging just 27.4% of the defensive snaps over New England’s first two playoff games.

For a veteran edge rusher, that kind of late-season decline in availability matters, especially when facing juggernauts in the players where any play could flip the game’s momentum.

What It Means for the Patriots’ Defense in 2026

The Patriots do not necessarily need Landry to return to his peak Tennessee form, when he was a Pro Bowl-caliber pass rusher and one of Vrabel’s most trusted defensive players.

But they do need him to be dependable.

New England’s defense is built around physicality, controlled pressure and front-seven versatility. A healthy Landry gives the Patriots someone who can set the edge against the run, threaten the quarterback on passing downs and allow the rest of the defensive front to operate with more favorable matchups.

If Landry is limited, the Patriots’ margin for error changes.

They’ll have to lean on their interior defensive line in the run game with defenders Christian Barmore and Milton Williams, and we’ll see Elijah Ponder get more minutes in pass-rushing packages.

There is also a broader ripple effect.

A diminished Landry would make it easier for opposing offenses to slide protection toward New England’s other top threats.

It could force the Patriots to manufacture pressure with blitzes, puttig more stress on the secondary. It also could affect how the coaching staff manages training camp reps, preseason usage and early-season snap counts.

The best-case scenario? Landry’s offseason recovery puts the injury behind him, he ramps up gradually in camp, and he returns as a steady eight-to-10-sack edge defender.

That version of Landry would give New England exactly what it hoped to get when it added him — a reliable veteran who can help set the tone for Vrabel’s defense.

The worst-case scenario is more complicated. If the injury continues to linger, the Patriots could find themselves thin at one of football’s premium positions.

For a team with serious Super Bowl expectations, that is not a small concern.

Landry does not have high-level impact likening to Barmore, Williams or Christian Gonzalez, but his health could play a major role in determining how high the Patriots’ defensive ceiling can be in 2026.