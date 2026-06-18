Patriots Injury Update: Christian Barmore Following a Blood Clot Scare

Since being diagnosed with blood clots back in 2024, they’re something that New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has needed to navigate. That continues to this day, as was explained in a recent injury update.

Being quoted by Mark Daniels in MassLive, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the challenges that come with this. In particular, how the team now needs to manage him.

“He’s a player that we have to manage. He’s able to get and understand what to do without practicing every single day. I just want to see him finish,” Vrabel said. “His attitude has been great. I enjoy working with him; I do. I’m looking for more and more of the same next year.”

The blood clots would force Barmore to miss the vast majority of the 2024 season before he returned in 2025. He’d play well overall, but didn’t get back to the heights he’d reached in 2023, before he had the blood-clotting issue.

Defensive line coach Clint McMillan had a similar sentiment to Vrabel. In particular, how Barmore is going to benefit from being healthier.

“I always wanted to relay the message and focus on what you can do. Don’t worry about the things that may be limited,” McMillan said. “I tell him all the time, like, we would not have ended up where we were if you didn’t play well. So excited for him to get a full offseason and excited to get the second year with him.”

Christian Barmore is Excited to Get Out and Compete

The New England Patriots used a second-round pick on Christian Barmore back in the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly became a mainstay on the interior of their defensive line, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

In April of 2024, Barmore signed a four-year extension worth as much as $92 million. At the time, it was one of the biggest contracts the Patriots had ever given out. However, because of the blood clotting issue, he largely hasn’t been able to compete to the level that he’d like since the extension.

Barmore would go on to address this. In particular, the effort he’s putting in this offseason.

“Really just whatever they want me to do. I’m out here to work,” Barmore said. “Every time I’m out here, it’s about the grind. With the training camp, I got to do what I got to do. I’ll be out here all the time, all I need to be. So it doesn’t matter. Let’s get it.”

Mike Vrabel Addressed Expectations for Christian Barmore

It’s no secret the Patriots need help along the defensive line this season. Getting Christian Barmore back to his top level of play would go a long way in doing just that.

With that in mind, Mike Vrabel recently praised Barmore. However, there are still expectations that he’s going to need to live up to.

“A very disruptive player,” Vrabel said. “A player that cares a lot. He’s a player we have to manage… He’s able to get and understand what to do without practicing every single day. Just want to see him finish, so does he, but those plays that he had in the backfield around the quarterback. Instead of being disruptive, being able to finish those because he did that a lot. Tried to talk to him about not being frustrated. That those plays impact the game… I think his attitude’s been great. I enjoy working with him, I do.”

Much of the focus this offseason has been on the Patriots’ ability to rush the passer. While the focus of that is often put on the edge rushers, at his best, Barmore had 8.5 sacks as an interior defensive lineman. So, his improvement could go a long way to boost that pass rush.