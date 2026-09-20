Patriots Hit With Brutal Injury Wave During 20-3 Win Over Steelers

The New England Patriots walked out of Gillette Stadium with their first win of the season Sunday. They also walked out with a considerably longer injury list.

New England beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3 in its home opener, but the convincing final score came with a potentially significant cost. Five Patriots players were ruled out with injuries during the game, while another briefly left before returning.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu suffered an ankle injury and was carted off in the first half. Outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, safeties Craig Woodson and Dell Pettus and rookie tight end Eli Raridon were also ruled out before the afternoon was over.

Cornerback Marcus Jones added another scare when he exited with a knee injury, although he was able to return after missing two plays.

That made an already shorthanded afternoon considerably more complicated for Mike Vrabel’s team.

The Patriots entered Sunday without starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, who was inactive because of a neck injury, along with offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover, who was ruled out before the game with a knee injury.

Mike Onwenu Carted Off With Ankle Injury

Of all the injuries New England suffered Sunday, Onwenu’s was perhaps the most concerning sight.

The veteran right guard was injured in the first quarter when Steelers star T.J. Watt rolled into his right leg while bringing down Drake Maye. Onwenu initially got to his feet but eventually needed a cart to leave the field. The Patriots quickly ruled him out with an ankle injury.

Veteran Greg Van Roten took over at right guard following Onwenu’s departure.

Onwenu has been one of the constants on New England’s offensive line, starting every game over the previous two seasons, making his status particularly important as the Patriots turn their attention toward Week 3.

The injuries did not stop there.

Dre’Mont Jones suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was eventually ruled out. Raridon left with a thigh injury after making a 30-yard reception, while Pettus injured his ankle on special teams. Woodson later went to the blue medical tent with a shoulder injury before he, too, was downgraded to out.

Raridon’s departure left Hunter Henry and Cameron Latu as New England’s only available tight ends after Tanner Arkin was listed among Sunday’s inactives.

Patriots’ Injury List Grows Ahead of Week 3

Here is where the Patriots’ injury situation stands immediately after Sunday’s win:

RG Mike Onwenu: ankle, ruled out

OLB Dre’Mont Jones: shoulder, ruled out

S Craig Woodson: shoulder, ruled out

S Dell Pettus: ankle, ruled out

TE Eli Raridon: thigh, ruled out

CB Marcus Jones: knee, returned to the game

CB Carlton Davis III: neck, inactive

OT Dametrious Crownover: knee, inactive

The severity of the new injuries was not immediately clear following the game. That’s the next piece of this story.

New England’s depth was tested repeatedly Sunday, particularly along the offensive line and in the secondary, yet the defense never cracked. The Patriots held Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh to just three points and 235 total yards while forcing two late turnovers to put the game away.

That allowed the Patriots to improve to 1-1 despite spending much of the afternoon watching players cycle through the medical tent and locker room.

Now the attention shifts from the scoreboard to the training room.

The Patriots travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, and the availability of Onwenu, Woodson, Jones, Pettus and Raridon could leave Vrabel facing some difficult lineup decisions before New England takes the field again.