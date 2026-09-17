Patriots Dealt Concerning Injury News Ahead of Steelers Home Opener

The New England Patriots have a potentially significant injury situation developing in their secondary just days before their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was absent from Thursday’s practice because of a neck injury, marking his second consecutive missed practice. Rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover was also not spotted at the session as he deals with a knee injury.

Davis’ continued absence is the bigger concern as Sunday approaches. With only one practice remaining before the Patriots host Pittsburgh, his status is becoming one of New England’s biggest injury questions of the week.

Carlton Davis Misses Second Straight Patriots Practice

Davis did not participate Wednesday and remained sidelined Thursday, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.

The veteran cornerback’s absence bears watching closely when New England holds its final practice of the week Friday and releases its game-status designations.

Davis has an important role in a Patriots secondary built around Christian Gonzalez. Losing him against Pittsburgh would test the depth of a position group that already has another player dealing with an injury.

If Davis is unable to play Sunday, Daniels noted that Charles Woods would be the next cornerback up for New England.

That possibility makes Friday’s practice particularly important. A return to the field, even on a limited basis, would represent progress for Davis after consecutive absences. Another missed session would leave considerably more uncertainty surrounding his availability for the home opener.

Crownover’s situation also warrants monitoring after the rookie missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury.

At this point, however, the Patriots have not ruled either player out for Sunday. Their official game-status designations later in the week will provide a clearer picture.

Patriots Secondary Bears Watching Against Steelers

The timing isn’t ideal for New England with Pittsburgh coming to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Davis gives the Patriots another experienced option on the outside opposite Gonzalez, and his availability could become especially important depending on how New England wants to match up with the Steelers‘ passing attack.

For now, there is still time for the picture to change.

The Patriots have one more practice before the weekend, making Friday the most telling day yet for Davis. If he returns, New England could have reason for optimism. If he remains out for a third consecutive practice, Woods’ potential role becomes a much bigger storyline heading into Sunday.

Either way, what began as a midweek absence has become something worth watching closely.

New England hosts Pittsburgh at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. ET.