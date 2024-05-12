Insider Reveals Patriots Quarterback Job ‘Favorite’ Amid Drake Maye Debut

Sure, the Patriots and their fans did not sit through a 4-13 NFL debacle in 2023 just to come back and watch career backup Jacoby Brissett in 2024, did they? Well, maybe. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, as things stand, the plan for the Patriots is to have Brissett open Week 1 as the starter, with rookie Drake Maye in the wings behind him.

The Patriots drafted Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, placing the team’s bet on a 21-year-old out of North Carolina with a strong arm, to replace Mac Jones. After some initial success under Jones, the Patriots regressed in the last two seasons and traded Jones this winter.

Maye should be the payoff for that regression. He threw passes for the first time in a Patriots uniform on Saturday, making his franchise debut in minicamp.

But we may have to wait to see him throw passes that matter. The Patriots brought in Brissett as a free agent to serve as a so-called “bridge” quarterback who could mentor Maye and take the starting job until the team feels Maye is ready for the job. Coming out of the gates, it appears the team is not convinced Maye is ready.

Patriots Leaning Toward Jacoby Brissett

That’s not entirely surprising, and it is subject to change, of course. But here’s how Fowler put it on SportsCenter on Saturday (via Bleacher Report):

“I talked to a source with the team who said: ‘Look, we’re not going to hold Drake Maye back when he’s ready to play, but we do recognize that he needs some work.’ That this is somebody who needs to get acclimated to the pro game, that could take some time.

“So they’re going to be prepared to play Jacoby Brissett, the veteran, to at least start the season. Certainly, they’re going to let it all play out, but I would say right now, early, early, Brissett will be the favorite.”

Brissett starting games for the Patriots would not be ideal, but at $8 million for this season, he is a bargain while Maye gets his feet wet.

Brissett has started only 48 games in his eight-year career, including two during an injury-riddled 2016 season with the Patriots. He helped win one game coming on in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo, then went 1-1 in his two starts for the Pats that year. Since then, he has had two seasons, in Indianapolis, in which he came in as the starter, and one (in Cleveland in 2022) in which he started the bulk of the games because of injury.

Drake Maye Has Ties to Brissett

Maye and Brissett, it turns out, already have a relationship. Maye met Brissett last year when he was with the Commanders, through Commanders starter Sam Howell, who also played for North Carolina.

Now, it will be up to Brissett to man the position and help Maye get ready for it. It will help that Brissett already has a feel for new coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense—Brissett played for Van Pelt in Cleveland.

“He’s been so many different places, so many different offenses. I think he’s been in this offense before with coach Van Pelt, and I’m just looking forward to getting to learn from him,” Maye said in his draft presser.

“I know he’s an old guy, old vet, and he can still play. So, I’m looking forward to contributing in any way, I’m looking forward to getting to see him, and I know he’s the man.”