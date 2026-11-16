The New England Patriots look set to be without quarterback Drake Maye for a considerable amount of time, and if the fractured ankle reporting is right, likely the rest of the season.

At this juncture, the Patriots need to turn their attention to other viable quarterback options in order to keep their season alive. Something that, in a post-trade deadline world, is not the easiest thing to find.

With teams unable to trade after Nov. 10, the Patriots will have to look for QBs that are either on practice squads or free agents.

Rumors have been floating around linking former second round draft pick Will Levis to New England. But Levis – despite having 21 starts under his belt – has not proven himself to be anything particularly close to a starting-quality quarterback in the National Football League.

Patriots Should Consider Adding Jake Browning of the Bucs’ Practice Squad

Instead, the Patriots would do better to consider Jake Browning, who currently resides on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad after being beaten out for the backup job by undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels.

Browning’s inability to beat out the first year Daniels, who showed legitimate promise over the course of his three starts filling in for Baker Mayfield earlier this season, is somewhat a cause for concern.

The only possible issue is the Bucs potentially adding Browning to the active roster, with starter Baker Mayfield reportedly having spent the Week 10 bye in a walking boot, although the injury is not considered to be particularly severe.

Jake Browning Has Proven Himself as a Quarterback

Yet the former Washington product has demonstrated play at the level of a starter earlier in his career.

Filling in for Joe Burrow with the Bengals back in 2023 as the team narrowly missed the playoffs, the 30-year old went 4-3, passing for 1,934 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions with a 70.4 completion percentage for a very impressive 98.4 passer rating.

His next stint for Cincinnati two years later in 2025 yielded less positive results; 771 passing yards, 6 TDs and 8 interceptions in 3 starts and 5 games total; but there is historical proof that he can be the guy.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels normally manages to coax the best version of quarterbacks out onto the field. And if the Patriots want to keep any semblance of hope for their season alive, Browning is the best and only real answer.