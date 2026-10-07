Former Patriots Rookie RB Lands With NFC Foe

New England Patriots rookie running back Jam Miller received a pretty long look at training camp this past summer. Now, he will get a shot with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Miller signed with the Falcons practice squad Tuesday. It will be his first NFL opportunity since departing the Patriots after the preseason.

New England selected Miller at No. 245 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Patriots waived Miller at the NFL roster deadline at the end of August.

During the 2026 preseason, Miller ran for 91 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Falcons Sign Patriots Rookie Draft Pick Jam Miller

Getty New England Patriots 2026 seventh-round pick Jam Miller signed with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad Tuesday.

It seemed like Miller had a fairly decent shot of making the Patriots roster during training camp. An injury late in the preseason, though, essentially sealed his chance of making the active roster.

The Patriots waived Miller with an injury designation. New England then kept Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, obviously, along with Myles Montgomery. They also traded for Corey Kiner.

“The Patriots’ willingness to move on from a draft pick only four months after selecting him demonstrates how quickly NFL roster battles can change,” wrote NESN’s Rodney Knuppel.

“For much of August, that résumé and his preseason production appeared likely to earn him a roster spot.

“Instead, an untimely injury opened the door for New England to acquire Kiner and brought Miller’s first Patriots training camp to a disappointing end.”

Miller played college football at Alabama from 2022-25. He provided dual-threat capabilities, posting 1,596 rushing yards and 40 catches for 336 yards in his career. Miller also scored 15 touchdowns.

The running back posted his best statistical season for the Crimson Tide in 2024. He registered 668 rushing yards with seven touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also had 16 receptions and 155 receiving yards.

During 2025, Miller recorded 504 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 149 touches.

He’s still waiting to make his NFL regular season debut. Perhaps that comes eventually with the Falcons.

Miller will join veteran Khalil Herbert and Cash Jones as the other two running backs on the Atlanta practice squad. The Falcons have star running back Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson on their active roster.