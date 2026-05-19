Patriots Eye Former Raiders Defensive Lineman in Free Agency

The New England Patriots offseason has been overtaken by the drama surrounding Mike Vrabel‘s alleged affair with former NFL insider Dianna Russini, but for the most part, it’s business as usual at 1 Patriot Place. After coming up just short in Super Bowl LX, the Pats have been hard at work finding ways to make upgrades to their roster.

One of the most pressing areas of need for New England this offseason was its defensive line, and it has addressed this spot by signing Dre’Mont Jones in free agency and using a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Gabe Jacas. The Patriots may not be done making additions at this spot, though, as they are set to take a closer look at veteran defensive lineman Janarius Robinson.

Patriots Bring Janarius Robinson to Town for a Workout

Robinson has been in the NFL since 2021 after he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the draft. After spending time with them and the Philadelphia Eagles over the first two seasons of his career, Robinson found his way to the Las Vegas Raiders, which is where he managed to find his way on the field for the next two years of his career.

During his time in town, Robinson suited up in 16 total games (three starts), racking up 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup during his time on the field. Used primarily as a situational pass rusher, Robinson proved that he has the juice needed to get after the quarterback when he is used in the right situation.

In 2025, Robinson latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he did not suit up in a single game for them. Over the past few months, Robinson has been searching for a new home in the NFL, and he may be in the process of earning himself his next job, as the Pats have brought him to town for a workout.

“Chiefs free agent DE Janarius Robinson is working out for the Patriots today, source says. A former Vikings fourth round pick,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Should the Patriots Sign Janarius Robinson?

Finding guys who can consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a goal for New England this offseason, and while Robinson isn’t exactly a big-name player, he has the sort of upside that teams typically want to take fliers on at this time of the year. Robinson is still only 27 years old, so while he hasn’t found his way in the pros just yet, there’s still time for him to figure things out.

If the Patriots were to sign Robinson, he would have an uphill battle to fight when it comes to making the team’s roster. He could stick around as a practice squad player, but at this point in his career, he’s likely hoping to earn a consistent role on defense. Whether or not that is attainable is unknown, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status to see if New England ends up giving him a contract.