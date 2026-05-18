Jim Rome Has Conspiracy About Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, Week 1 Game vs. Seahawks

The scandal of the 2026 offseason has revolved around the apparent relationship between New England Patriots head coach and reporter Dianna Russini. Now, Jim Rome thinks that the scandal may have had its impact on the NFL’s schedule.

In particular, Rome geared his attention toward the Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Where most people see a Super Bowl rematch getting primetime spotlight, Rome sees the NFL working to keep the Vrabel scandal in the spotlight.

“Has a Super Bowl rematch ever meant less?” Rome asked on his show. “This Super Bowl rematch has nothing to do with a Super Bowl rematch and everything to do with the public fascination with the Patriots’ head coach, his personal life, and where his career goes from here. That’s what that’s about.”

The scandal between Vrabel and Russini has cost Russini her job and has seen Vrabel miss some time for counseling. Since then, it’s stayed in the news consistently as new photos of their relationship have been revealed through the years.

“Just imagine this Super Bowl rematch ends up being a Super Bowl replay, and the Patriots get their heads caved in again. Man, imagine if Vrabel gets blown out on opening night after the offseason from hell. Imagine how insane the narratives and the overreaction and the lava pigs and the pearl-clutching and the histrionics and the hysterics are all going to be if that’s how it goes down on opening night. Imagine all that. Oh, you know who already did imagine all that? The Shield. The Shield, obviously,” Rome said.

“That’s why they gave us that game. That’s why they knew they could upstage the entire schedule release [Thursday] with one simple post, with one simple graphic… They knew they would upstage the entire thing by giving us Vrabel as soon as they possibly could. Sorry to the 32 teams. Sorry to the 32 production budgets. Sorry to these social media teams that have spent countless months getting ready for their big night, for their own Super Bowl. The Shield just owned all your [expletive] yesterday.”

NFL Denies Mike Vrabel Scandal Has to Do with New England Patriots’ Schedule

Shortly after Jim Rome shared his theory about the New England Patriots getting to schedule to play in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL decided to openly respond. There, NFL Executive Vice President Hans Schroeder claimed the focus was on football and the Super Bowl rematch.

“Look, we focused on the football game and the reach of the Super Bowl, and that alone is an incredible story,” Hans Schroeder said Friday. “We liked the idea of really celebrating the Seahawks, giving them a moment to start this year to celebrate their last year. And so we like the idea of opening on NBC on Wednesday, and really using that as a chance to celebrate the rematch, but celebrate Seattle specifically.”

Regardless of who you believe, the result is the same for the Patriots. They’ll be in Seattle for a celebration of last season’s Super Bowl. It’s a game they’d like to exorcise some demons over when they get that primetime opportunity.

NFL Gave Teams Wide Latitude During Schedule Releases Over Vrabel-Russini Scandal

Part of the NFL schedule release has been a growing competition to see who can come up with the most creative ways of announcing their schedule. That, in turn, tends to lead to teams trolling one another.

Given the size of the Vrabel-Russini scandal, there were some concerns about how teams would approach it. However, the NFL decided to give a wider latitude to teams and not over-police the content coming out.

“This is the day when teams are licensed to poke fun at each other. The (Vrabel story) has become such a public matter that teams can take the shot. You may get a call from the Patriots. But the league is not going to get involved,” Front Office Sports reported. “The only time Park Avenue messages the teams is around labor, CBA, or the refs. The moments when they’re trying to negotiate—and they want everyone on message. If the Jets, Bills, or Chargers choose to ridicule Vrabel, that’s an issue between the teams. The league doesn’t need to mediate that.”

In the end, the Chargers did choose to poke fun at Vrabel. Without directly mentioning the scandal, Los Angeles’ creative team showed a billboard on the side of a road that reads, “Next Photo Dump 1 Mile.”