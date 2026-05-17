Patriots Center Jared Wilson Raves About New $42 Million Teammate

The New England Patriots offseason has been dominated by storylines surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel and his status with the team, thanks to his purported affair with former NFL insider Dianna Russini. While that’s obviously a big story, it shouldn’t totally take away from the work the Patriots have done this offseason.

After making it all the way to Super Bowl LX, only to come up short against the Seattle Seahawks, the Pats have worked hard on upgrading several of their more pressing areas of need over the past few months. One of those spots has been the offensive line, with the biggest addition to this group being Alijah Vera-Tucker. And while he has yet to take the field in a game for N.E., he’s already made quite a strong impression on one of his new teammates, Jared Wilson.

Jared Wilson Gushes Over Alijah Vera-Tucker

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The Patriots signed Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency to come in and fill their vacant left guard spot this offseason after they traded Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears. That opened up the center position, which allowed Wilson, who was the team’s starter at left guard last season, to move to his native center spot.

When Vera-Tucker has been on the field during his career, he’s appeared capable of being a Pro Bowl-caliber player. The problem is that injuries have hampered him to this point, and he is fresh off missing the entire 2025 campaign after he suffered a torn triceps right before the start of the regular season.

Still, New England felt comfortable investing in Vera-Tucker, especially since his arrival allows Wilson to move back to the center position. Beyond the fact that he will be playing at his preferred spot, Wilson loves what Vera-Tucker brings to the team from a talent perspective, as he is already raving about what he’s seen from one of his new teammates.

“He’s an athletic freak. His feet are crazy,” Wilson said of Vera-Tucker, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Patriots Aiming to Return to the Super Bowl in 2026

Assuming the Patriots can stay healthy along the offensive line, they should be able to do a better job at protecting star quarterback Drake Maye under center. And with Wilson and left tackle Will Campbell both having a full season of experience under their belts now, that should only help them when it comes to improving their play on the field.

It’s certainly been a drama-filled offseason in New England, but the team has done a good job of keeping its focus on the upcoming campaign. With the team’s 2026 schedule having recently been released, it’s safe to say that things are going to be more challenging for the Patriots when they return to action. But if they can continue to build off of their breakout year in 2025, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this team in contention for another Super Bowl once January rolls around.