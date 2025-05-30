Patriots Talented Young Receiver ‘Still Needs To Mature’ After OTA Mishap

The New England Patriots‘ receiver room is still a below-average corps relative to the rest of the league, but that does not mean roster spots are by any means guaranteed.

A position group that lacks a true WR1 – with the team’s best receiver, Stefon Diggs, not quite the elite receiver he was a couple of years ago – still has formidable #2 and #3 options in the form of DeMario Douglas, Keyshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, former second round pick, Ja’Lynn Polk, and rookie, Kyle Williams.

So many options, in fact, that a certain second year pro could well see himself with an uphill battle to climb to make the 53-man roster.

Patriots’ Former 4th Round Could Be Odd Man Out

Javon Baker, the Patriot’s 2024 fourth round pick out of UCF, is clearly a very talented individual. However, he failed to make almost any impact last season, catching just 1 pass for 12 yards – despite the team being almost void of adequate options at the receiver in 2024.

And much of the reason for this, it would seem, is far more attitude rather than ability based. Mark Daniels of Mass Live explains that even now, the sophomore receiver is not quite fully dialed in after watching OTAs this week.

“After securing the ball, Baker flexed his right arm and started to jog very slowly to the sideline.” Daniels wrote, “That drew the ire of Vrabel because the other 10 Patriots offensive players were in the huddle waiting for Baker to return. The receiver didn’t realize that until Vrabel had words for him. That’s when Baker picked up the pace and ran back to the huddle for the next play…When the practice was over, it was noteworthy that Baker walked off the field with Vrabel, who was still coaching the young receiver.”

Javon Baker Has A History Of Non-Ideal Behaviour

Daniels notes that this sort of seemingly innocuous, but also highly indicative behaviour is not an isolated incident.

“This kind of behaviour was seen last summer. Early in training camp, Baker caught a 50-yard-deep ball during a 1-on-1 drill. It was an impressive basket-style catch that made the crowd erupt. However, instead of finishing the play, Baker threw the football up in the air – while he was still in bounds. He was forced to go and retrieve the ball. Afterward, Jerod Mayo said he had to explain to Baker that what he did would’ve been a fumble.”

Daniels also adds that the fact that Baker was not practicing with the #1s despite Hollins, Diggs and Polk not on the field is not a good sign – leaving him currently 8th in the pecking order and potentially very liable to not make the final cut in late August.

Baker is not out of the mix yet, but he will no doubt have to fix his act if he is to out compete a crowded receiver room and not only make the roster, but actually get some valuable playing time in 2025.