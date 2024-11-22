Jerod Mayo Blasts Patriots Rookie for Poor Execution

Things aren’t getting any better for New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Javon Baker. Not when his head coach, Jerod Mayo, is calling the fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft out for not executing his job well.

It’s not as if Mayo is critiquing Baker’s performances at his natural position. Instead, the floundering first-year player is being taken to task for struggling away from the offense and on special teams.

Mayo blasted Baker’s erratic performance returning kicks agains the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. Speaking after the 28-22 defeat at Gillette Stadium, Mayo said Baker “Didn’t execute the way we all hoped he would. Even on that big return [46 yards], it was one of those situations ‘Is he coming out?’ Same with 2nd…,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Those comments represent the latest in a series of setbacks for Baker. He was supposed to be the big-play threat the Pats have lacked for too long in the passing game, but now the former UCF star looks set to struggle just getting on the field at all.

Patriots Can’t Find a Way to Use Javon Baker

Baker was expected to stretch the field and high-point the tough catches. It was a fine theory based on the 22-year-old’s core play strength and vertical speed, but the role hasn’t materialised.

A lack of attention to the details of his position doomed Baker’s chances of getting more reps as a receiver earlier in the season. Since then, Mayo and his staff widened the net to try and get Baker’s explosive potential more involved.

Becoming a weapon on special teams looked like the answer, but Baker hasn’t take to the role. There have been some positive flashes, like this 46-yard runback against the Rams, highlighted by Ben Brown of The QB List.

As is typical for a struggling newbie, Baker soon followed a positive moment with a negative play. In this case, a more tentative return lamented by Brown.

This mistake showcased everything wrong with Baker’s debut campaign in the pros. His concentration wavered, technique was poor and there wasn’t enough effort to make up for a bad start to a play.

It’s why Baker isn’t making the grade in football’s third phase, but he’s not the only 2024 draft pick who’s disappointed.

Jerod Mayo Needs Rookie Class to Improve

Mayo and the Patriots weren’t just counting on Baker adding some juice to a dormant passing attack. This year’s second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk was supposed to do the same, but he’s also struggled mightily.

Polk was guilty of a false start against the Rams, negating a play Mayo was sure would be a touchdown, according to Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

The gaffe only serves to compound the lack of contributions Polk is making to a rebuilding offense. He’s snagged a mere 11 receptions and averaged just 2.9 yards per target, per Pro Football Reference.

To put those numbers into context, Polk isn’t even keeping pace with previous draft busts N’Keal Harry and Tyquan Thornton, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

That’s hardly the best endorsement, since both Neal and Thornton are now on the practice squads for other teams. They represent a long-standing problem the Patriots have had drafting quality wide receivers.

The issue predates Mayo, but Polk and Baker were supposed to change things. Instead, they’re increasingly in danger of becoming wasted picks.