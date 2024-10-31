Jerod Mayo Explains New Role for ‘Very Explosive’ Patriots Rookie

Jerod Mayo’s explanation for the why the New England Patriots are using rookie wide receiver Javon Baker as a kick returner is disarmingly simple. The first-year head coach simply wants to find more ways to get the fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft more involved.

Mayo explained how Baker “is very explosive with the ball in his hands… We have to find ways to get him the ball,” per MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

Those comments were made after Baker took a kickoff back 17 yards during the 25-22 win over the New York Jets in Week 8. It was the only action for the wideout who didn’t log a single snap on offense, according to Pro Football Reference.

Baker’s lack of involvement at his natural position has been a surprising development this season. Especially since the former Central Florida standout did enough during the offseason to build some lofty expectations.

Javon Baker Not Getting Work in Natural Position

A lowly tally of just six snaps on offense through eight games underlines Baker’s struggles getting work at his natural position. The 22-year-old’s inability to make a dent in a mediocre receiving corps lacking bluechip talent is a worry.

Baker was supposed to be destined for greater things. Like being a legitimate field-stretcher and contested-catch machine, akin to franchise great Randy Moss.

Comparisons to Moss were beyond fanciful, but they did reveal why Baker generated so much excitement. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has the physical potential to be a size and speed mismatch outside the numbers.

That’s the theory, but Baker has disappointed on the field. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s instruction for the receiver to work on the details sums up the issue.

It also still leaves the Patriots without a go-to vertical threat. This year’s draft class not offering a solution to the problem is another reminder of Mayo needing more from a largely disappointing rookie haul.

Jerod Mayo Needs More from Patriots Rookie Class

Top pick Drake Maye has taken the reins at quarterback, but the other members of New England’s 2024 draft class are doing little to help a rebuilding team. Baker isn’t the only receiver failing to make the grade, with Mayo even calling out struggling second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk.

A steep learning curve has also extended to offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson. They haven’t been able to fortify a front that’s already surrendered 27 sacks and numerous other QB hits.

Wallace’s development was curtailed by landing on injured reserve with an ankle problem. Robinson has also been dealing with an injured ankle after making five starts to begin his rookie campaign.

A lethal combination of bad luck, rookie mistakes and poor performance has meant the Pats have gotten precious little from their draft contingent. That’s not a good start for the regime fronted by Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.

It’s also no doubt why the Patriots have plans to be active before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 5. Stockpiling more picks and maybe even adding some veteran talent makes sense, but Wolf and Mayo have to ensure their next draft is more of an immediate success.