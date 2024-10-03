Patriots OC Reveals Rookie Wide Receiver Javon Baker’s Biggest Problem

A

lex Van Pelt still believes in Javon Baker, but the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots wants the rookie wide receiver to “tighten down the details.”

Van Pelt explained why New England’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft has barely played through four games, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who posted Van Pelt’s quotes alongside snap counts showing Baker has had just six snaps this season.

Baker’s play-caller referred to him as an “Extremely talented guy. Ability to play the ball in the air and his ball skills are great. His ability to win and separate is there.”

Yet for all his talents, Baker is still getting some of the basics wrong.

Van Pelt revealed how “For Javon, it’s really the details – lining up correctly, running the right routes, earning the trust of the coaching staff and the quarterback as well. There is a bright future there. He just has to come on and tighten down the details.”

Those words speak to the central conflict at the heart of the Patriots’ decision-making process regarding Baker. The former UCF standout is an impressive physical specimen with the raw athletic talents to provide the big plays the Pats are missing through the air.

All that athleticism and potential is moot if Baker can’t show an aptitude for the fundamentals.

Javon Baker Needs More Work

Baker is supposed to be a tall, dynamic target who can stretch the field and high-point contested catches. That was the theory when he was drafted, and Baker performed well enough during the offseason to earn him comparisons with franchise great and Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Those comparisons were always on the unrealistic side, but Baker still offered the promise of being the vertical threat a pedestrian passing game needs. The problem is it’s not a simple as attacking coverage in a straight line.

As Van Pelt alluded to, knowing the correct alignments and adding nuance out of his breaks should be at the top of Baker’s to-do list. It’s up to wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes to refine the core talents of an unpolished player with plenty of upside.

In the meantime, the Patriots will have to make do with the receivers trusted enough to line up right. That’s not a bad thing for Baker’s fellow first-year wideout.

Javon Baker’s Fellow Rookie Showing Out

Baker is struggling to make a positive impression, but Ja’Lynn Polk has had no trouble getting noticed. This year’s second-round pick is showing a knack for making the tough catches, even if officials haven’t always acknowledged his efforts.

Polk was quick to point out this impressive grab against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 should have been ruled a “catch.”

He didn’t get the call, but Polk has been credited with eight catches. The 22-year-old also got a season-high seven targets in San Francisco.

Those aren’t overly impressive numbers, but they are more a reflection of the Patriots’ mediocre pass attack. Polk can become a playmaker, while Kendrick Bourne’s impending return from a torn ACL will also give Van Pelt another useful weapon.

Bourne was back at practice on Thursday, October 3, and Van Pelt was quick to call the 29-year-old’s presence “a huge boost for us in the receiver room,” according to Reiss.

Working Bourne into the mix and getting Polk more involved will improve New England’s aerial game, provided bruised and battered quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets more time to throw. Ideally, Baker will also do enough of the right things to get on the field and expand Van Pelt’s call sheet.