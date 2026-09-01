Former Patriots Quarterback Receives Tough Career News After Recent Release

The New England Patriots have set their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign, and there is a lot of optimism surrounding this team currently. That is due in large part to quarterback Drake Maye, who established himself as a star last year when he finished second in the MVP race and led the Pats to the Super Bowl.

It’s tough to remember now, but there was briefly some drama involving Maye ahead of the 2025 campaign, thanks to the presence of Joe Milton III in the quarterback room. After making some controversial comments, Milton was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, but after getting released on Monday, the big-armed passer has been dealt a tough update regarding his NFL career.

Joe Milton III Goes Unclaimed After Cowboys Release

The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he wasn’t the only quarterback the team selected in the draft that year. The front office also brought Milton to town with a sixth-round pick, as the team was high on his physical profile, despite the fact that he was a very raw prospect.

Milton has a cannon for an arm, but he struggles with his decision-making and accuracy under center. Even though there are concerns surrounding him, Milton has generally held his own during his time on the field early in his career, as he’s completed 37 of his 53 pass attempts for 424 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.

In New England, Milton is most well-known for leading the team to victory in its Week 18 contest against the Buffalo Bills, which resulted in the team missing out on the No. 1 overall pick. Based on this game, Milton made comments insinuating that he believed he was a better quarterback than Maye, which led the front office to send him to Dallas. Milton lost his spot on the Cowboys’ roster this year, though, and after getting cut, he ended up going through waivers without getting claimed.

Former Cowboys QB Joe Milton cleared waivers today and is now a free agent,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

What’s Next for Joe Milton III After Cowboys Release?

Getty Former New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton received sudden bad news from the Dallas Cowboys as NFL teams continued reshaping their rosters for the 2026 season.

At the very least, Milton believes he is capable of being a backup quarterback, but after going through waivers unclaimed, he doesn’t appear set to get that sort of opportunity this year. There’s a very good chance Milton will find his way onto a team’s practice squad, but that would make him an emergency quarterback at best.

Milton certainly has shown himself well during his time in the pros, and while he is a physical freak of nature, it remains to be seen if he can consistently hold his own under center. Over the next couple of days, Milton should find a new home in the pros, but it is likely not going to be in the sort of role he is looking for at this point in his career.