Patriots Named Landing Spot for $156 Million Edge Rusher

The New England Patriots addressed edge rusher twice this offseason with significant additions. But that hasn’t stopped pundits from linking the team to other edge rushers still available in NFL free agency. Sports Illustrated’s Karl Rasmussen went big with an edge rusher suggestion Friday for the Patriots — Joey Bosa.

Rasmussen labeled New England one of the two best landing spots for the No. 3 overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft.

“On paper, pass-rushing depth doesn’t seem like a big issue for the Patriots. But second-round pick Gabe Jacas has not yet reported to mandatory minicamp, nor has he signed his rookie deal,” wrote Rasmussen. “Harold Landry III dealt with an injury for much of last season, which dramatically impacted his pass-rush production.

“With some uncertainty at the position, Bosa could be a valuable addition, whether in a depth role or as a potential starter on the defensive line. Bosa is just one season removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024, and he recorded five sacks, 16 QB hits and nine tackles for loss last season with the Bills.”

Bosa also had 29 combined tackles, two pass defenses and a league-leading five forced fumbles for the Buffalo Bills last season. He has registered 77 sacks in 122 career NFL games.

Over his 10 seasons in the league, Bosa has earned $156.1 million.