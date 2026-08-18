Patriots Urged to ‘Aggressively’ Pursue $62 Million Edge Rusher

The Arizona Cardinals have been rather insistent that they have no plans to trade edge rusher Josh Sweat. Yet, the rumors have continued. One of the most popular landing spots for Sweat in hypothetical deals is the New England Patriots.

That trade pitch resurfaced Sunday from Fansided’s Zachary Rotman. While naming the ideal landing spots for 20 NFL players, Rotman identified the Patriots as the best place for Sweat.

“The New England Patriots are a team that could use more help up front, and Sweat, an individual responsible for 12.5 sacks last season with Arizona, would provide that,” wrote Rotman. “The time for the Patriots to win is right now, and that should result in them aggressively pursuing a win-now piece who’d greatly improve their defense.”

In his first season with the Cardinals last season, Sweat posted 12 sacks. He also had 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.

During the 2021 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sweat made the Pro Bowl with 7.5 sacks. He has one other double-digit sack campaign — 2022 when he had 11 sacks in Philadelphia.

Why the Patriots Could Pursue Josh Sweat

Sweat isn’t the only edge rusher trade rumors have connected the Patriots to this summer. But it’s been a popular rumor.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled New England an ideal spot for Sweat on July 25.

“Sweat should hope that he can parlay the most prolific season of his career into an opportunity with a contender in need of pass-rush help,” wrote Knox.

The Patriots signed edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $36.5 million contract in NFL free agency. Jones had a career-best seven sacks last season.

But New England also lost edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson in free agency. Chaisson was second on the AFC champions in sacks last season.

That’s led a lot of pundits to argue during training camp, the Patriots need another legit edge rushers.

Jones should start opposite Harold Landry III. The Patriots also drafted edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Quintayvious Hutchins.

How much faith the Patriots have in those rookies could greatly influence how aggressive the team is in adding another edge rushers before Week 1.

Cardinals Not Interested in Trading Sweat

It’s important to note that with any fun hypothetical trade that involves Sweat, the Cardinals don’t appear interested in actually making a deal.

In fact, the organization has been rather insistent that the team won’t be trading the veteran edge rusher.

“There’s always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh,” said Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort on August 10, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “We’re excited to have him, but some of those discussions are going to keep private, but excited to have Josh here. Had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year.”

Sweat has three more years remaining on his contract in Arizona. Just because the team doesn’t want to trade him now doesn’t mean a deal won’t happen in the future.

But it sounds pretty unlikely that he is dealt before Week 1.