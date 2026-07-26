New England Patriots Named Ideal Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots entered training camp with most of their championship-caliber roster intact, but one position remains unsettled enough to invite outside possibilities.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles as ideal landing spots for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, placing the veteran among seven players who could benefit from a change of scenery before the 2026 season.

The proposal does not indicate New England has contacted Arizona or that the Cardinals are preparing to make a deal. The fit, however, carries more weight after the Patriots opened camp without their leading edge rusher and Sweat remained surrounded by questions about his future.

Arizona received trade calls for Sweat in May, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, after the organization fired head coach Jonathan Gannon. Sweat followed Gannon from Philadelphia to Arizona last offseason and reportedly requested a trade following the coaching change.

The Cardinals have pushed back against the speculation. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in June that Sweat would not be traded, while Arizona coach Mike LaFleur said July 24 that he had seen no discontent from the pass rusher.

That leaves New England as a logical hypothetical destination instead of an emerging trade partner. It also gives the Patriots another name to consider if their current edge concerns extend into August.

Sweat Would Bring Notable Production to Patriots

Sweat delivered the best statistical season of his career during his first year with the Cardinals. He started all 17 games and recorded 12 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, earning recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate.

The performance followed a seven-year run with the Eagles in which Sweat produced 43 sacks, 97 quarterback hits and 54 tackles for loss.

Arizona then signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract with $41 million guaranteed in March 2025.

NFL Trade Rumors placed Sweat among the 10 players who narrowly missed its completed Top 101 ranking. The outlet noted that his 18% pass-rush win rate ranked eighth in the league and marked his fifth consecutive season among ESPN’s leading pass rushers in that category.

New England would be pursuing an expected finisher instead of another developmental option.

Sweat has reached at least six sacks in six consecutive seasons and has missed only five regular-season games since becoming a full-time starter in 2021.

The Patriots also know what his pressure can mean in January.

Sweat recorded 2.5 sacks for Philadelphia during its Super Bowl LIX victory, giving him experience from two trips to the championship game.

New England’s Edge Situation Adds Logic to Proposal

The Patriots opened training camp with Harold Landry III on the physically unable to perform list following offseason surgery. Landry led New England with 8.5 sacks last season, but a midseason injury affected him through the remainder of the schedule and playoffs.

New England added Dre’Mont Jones in free agency and selected Gabe Jacas in the second round of the draft. The team also returns Elijah Ponder after the former undrafted free agent recorded four sacks and earned a larger postseason role as a rookie.

The Patriots’ official position preview described the edge group as looking “a little light” during organized team activities because Landry and Jacas were unavailable.

Mike Vrabel expressed confidence in the players already on the roster during minicamp, although the opening of training camp has kept the position under scrutiny.

Acquiring Sweat would require draft compensation and a significant salary commitment. He is due a $9.78 million base salary and carries a $16.385 million cap hit in 2026, per Spotrac.

Arizona’s public stance also lowers the likelihood of an immediate deal.

Sweat remains its most accomplished pass rusher, and LaFleur described his placement on PUP as part of a planned process to manage his knee before the season.

The Patriots may decide their current rotation is sufficient once both Landry and Jacas are available.

If either absence lingers, Sweat offers the type of proven upgrade capable of bolstering a defense trying to return to the Super Bowl.