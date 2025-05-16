New Patriots Hall of Famer Speaks on Achievement

The New England Patriots selected a quarterback with the 232nd overall pick in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft, who was a key part of the Patriots’ Dynasty.

On May 5th, the Patriots announced that quarterback-turned-wide receiver Julian Edelman was the 37th player to be inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.

On the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast, Edelman mentions his gratitude for becoming part of an exclusive list.

“It’s an honor to get to be in the same class with the guys that are in [the Patriots] Hall of Fame,” Edelman said. “As a 22-year-old me, I would have never thought I would have got to be a Patriot Hall of Famer. It’s a freaking honor.”

In his 12-year career, Edelman caught 620 receptions for 6,822 receiving yards and 36 receiving touchdowns for the Patriots. Edelman was also a punt returner for the team, with four punt return TDs.

Edelman is part of the Patriots All-2010s and All-Dynasty teams. “Jules” also won Super Bowl LIII MVP against the Los Angeles Rams. In the game, Edelman registered 10 catches for 141 receiving yards.

Rob Gronkowski on Edelman’s Achievement

Co-host of the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast with Julian Edelman is former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

The tight end brought up Edelman’s achievement early on the podcast on making it to the Hall of Fame and said that he was “the talk of the town.”

“First ballot Hall of Famer for the New England Patriots, man, congratulations to you,” Gronkowski said. “Well deserved. There was no doubt in my mind that you weren’t going to be a first ballot either.”

“What you have done for the New England Patriots organization, how many times you came through in the clutch situations. Not just for Tom [Brady], not just for the offense but for the whole entire organization.”

Edelman said that he learned that he made the New England Patriots Hall of Fame from a phone call from owner Robert Kraft while golfing.

Jules said he “shanked a drive right after” receiving the call.

Tom Brady Congratulates Former Teammate

When the news broke that Julian Edelman was being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, Tom Brady shared a three-word message to his former receiver.

“LEGEND, Congrats bubs 😉”

Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman on being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame "Legend. Congratulations bubs😉” (IG: tombrady) pic.twitter.com/s3tZZ0mCKK — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) May 5, 2025

The quarterback and wide receiver duo played 11 seasons together in New England, winning three Super Bowls.

The “Games with Names” podcast production team named Edelman the “Chillest Dude of the Week” after entering the team’s Hall of Fame.

On the show, production shared a number of messages from former teammates, opponents and coaches, who sent congratulation messages to Edelman when the news broke that he entered the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.