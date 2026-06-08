Kayshon Boutte Sends Clear Message to Patriots on His Future After Missing OTAs

The New England Patriots, after months of speculation, finally acquired star wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The price tag, which saw the Pats send a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick the other way, was hefty, but there’s no doubt that Brown makes New England’s offense significantly more dangerous.

Now that he’s in town, though, the Pats wide receiver room is relatively crowded. That has led to several guys emerging as trade candidates, with Kayshon Boutte being perhaps the most noteworthy of the bunch, especially since he recently decided to skip OTAs. Boutte knows trade rumors are swirling around him, but he made it clear he is committed to New England moving forward.

Kayshon Boutte Dishes on Patriots Future

Boutte was selected by the Pats in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after off-field concerns led to him falling to Day 3 in the draft. After a quiet start to his career, Boutte has become a key part of New England’s offense over the past two years, and he ended up establishing himself as one of the top deep threats in the league last season (33 REC, 551 YDS, 6 TD).

If there’s a guy who’s standing with the team who is impacted by Brown’s arrival, though, it’s Boutte. Both guys specialize in playing on the outside and making plays deep downfield. Brown is obviously going to be a starter when he’s healthy, so that has put Boutte in a bit of a tough spot when it comes to his fit with the team.

After he skipped OTAs, many folks took that as a sign that Boutte was expecting to be traded in the near future. However, he recently made it clear that he will be in attendance for mandatory minicamp, and when discussing his future with New England, he expressed his desire to spend his entire career with the team.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said, per Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

Does Trading Kayshon Boutte Make Sense for the Patriots?

While N.E. has released Stefon Diggs, it also signed Romeo Doubs in free agency, in addition to acquiring Brown. With guys like Boutte, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, and Kyle Williams all returning, it’s clear that the Patriots are going to have to make a move at this position before the new season gets underway.

Boutte has become a real threat for the Pats, but his role in the team simply may not exist anymore now that Brown is in town. So while his comments and commitment to the team are admirable, the most likely outcome for Boutte is that he will get traded at some point before the start of the season, which would help the team’s wide receiver depth chart come into focus.