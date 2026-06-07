Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Missed OTAs, Announces Mandatory Minicamp Plans

As the New England Patriots aggressively pursued and eventually landed wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade, rumors swirled that they could look to then move on from Kayshon Boutte. That prompted Boutte to miss OTAs and the voluntary portion of the offseason.

There are still some major questions for Boutte and the Patriots to figure out. Luckily, they won’t have to figure that out with Boutte away from the team any longer, as he announced he will attend Mandatory Minicamp and not holdout.

“I try not to buy into [rumors]. I could only control what I could control. As long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing off the field, everything else will play out,” Boutte said to Ara Parseghian of WBZ.

The problem the Patriots are going to run into at wide receiver is that there are too many talented wide receivers, not everyone can get the touches they need. Not everyone can make the team and dress for games. So, someone has to be the odd man out, and because Boutte is entering the final year of his contract, it would also make some sense to move him for picks and not simply lose him in free agency.

For now, as Boutte said, he’ll try not to focus on those rumors. Instead, it’s all about football come Tuesday and Mandatory Minicamp.

ESPN Insider Listed Kayshon Boutte as a Likely Trade for the New England Patriots

Ahead of the season, ESPN insider Dan Graziano shared some insight into players still likely to be traded. The New England Patriots and Kayshon Boutte were a highlight of the predictions, with Graziano noting that the Patriots have taken calls on him.

“Boutte has been productive in a part-time role for the Patriots, catching nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. He turned 24 last month. The 2023 sixth-round pick has just one year left on his contract at $3.674 million, and the acquisitions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs might just make things too crowded in New England’s wide receiver room,” Graziano wrote.

“The Patriots have received calls on Boutte and likely will continue to do so. And as always, unless and until we see a contract extension, we’re justified in wondering whether the player is in the team’s long-term plans. The Raiders and Commanders stand out as two teams that could still use help at wide receiver.”

The Patriots have gotten some excellent value from Boutte after using a sixth-round pick on him back in 2023. In particular, the last two seasons, he’s become a productive secondary option in the receiver room. For his career, Boutte now has 78 receptions for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns. The vast majority of that production has come in the last two seasons.

Kayshon Boutte is Open to a Trade

While Kayshon Boutte might be looking to not focus too much on rumors that the Patriots are shopping him, he does also seem open to being traded away from New England. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently shared some insight into that on his podcast.

“One wide receiver I’m still suspecting that something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte,” Schefter said on his podcast. “He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade. I would think that at some point this summer we may get action there. Another deal, Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else. We’ll see how that works out.”

It certainly seems like all signs are pointing toward a trade. That hasn’t happened yet, though, so the Patriots and Boutte will work to prepare for the 2026 season until something changes.