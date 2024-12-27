Forgotten Patriots Wide Receiver Trying to Recruit Tee Higgins

It isn’t just those outside the team who know the New England Patriots need to sign a 1,000-yard wide receiver like Tee Higgins, Kendrick Bourne knows it too. The veteran who’s become something of a forgotten figure among the Pats receiver corps is attempting to recruit Cincinnati Bengals star Higgins.

Bourne made his pitch via his own TikTok account (h/t Carlos Talks Pats). The post featured a message from Bourne to Higgins: “Aye Tee Higgins if you out there… come to the Pats bro. It ain’t what it seems bro, it’s gonna be lit… Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sounds.”

Higgins to the Patriots has been a popular suggestion even dating back to last offseason. He eventually stayed put with the Bengals, but the 25-year-old is playing on the franchise tag, so he’ll be eligible for 2025 NFL free agency.

It makes sense for the cash-rich Patriots to be at front of the queue to acquire the proven big-play threat, even if there’s a little irony about Bourne being the one on a recruitment mission.

Kendrick Bourne Becoming Forgotten Figure

He was part of Bill Belichick’s uncharacteristic and ill-fated free agency splurge in 2021, and Bourne has rarely lived up the billing as a No. 1 receiver for the Patriots. He was playing some of his best football for the team in 2023, only for a torn ACL to end his season after Week 8.

Bourne returned this year, but he still hasn’t become the dual-threat playmaker the Patriots lack on offense. His struggles reached their critical point when he was benched for the game against the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 10.

The decision was made based on creating more “playing time for young players,” per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

That trend has continued apace in recent weeks, when Bourne has seen more reps and extra targets go to younger wideouts. Specifically, second-year pro DeMario Douglas has become the go-to target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Douglas has gotten 30 targets in his last five games, according to Pro Football Reference. Compared with 18 for Bourne, who is also seeing Kayshon Boutte get more reps.

Boutte had a career-high five catches for 95 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Belichick’s predecessor Jerod Mayo credited the sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft with making “tremendous growth off the field,” per MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

Boutte is emerging as a field-stretcher Maye trusts, but Higgins would give the burgeoning passer a proven deep threat.

Tee Higgins an Ideal Target for Patriots

Higgins is a size and speed mismatch as a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who can take the top off of defenses at any moment. His average 14 yards per reception throughout his career is ample proof of Higgins’ vertical capability.

Signing Higgins would give the Patriots the sudden-strike receiver they need to take full advantage of Maye’s arm talent. Higgins would also be the perfect complement for a natural slot receiver like Douglas and efficient tight end Hunter Henry, while also joining Boutte as another threat outside the numbers.

Putting more weapons around Maye should be the Patriots priority in 2025. It’s something Mayo and general manager Eliot Wolf can achieve thanks to what Spotrac.com projects as $132,382,858 worth of space under the salary cap.

That’s more than enough to hand Higgins the type of contract the Bengals have been reluctant to offer.