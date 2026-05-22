Patriots WR Kyle Williams Explains Number Change That Led To Stefon Diggs Rumors

Shortly after the New England Patriots moved on from Stefon Diggs, wide receiver Kyle Williams decided to switch his number from 18 to 8, taking the number that Diggs wore a season ago. That is, until shortly after Diggs was found not guilty in court, and he switched back, opening up Diggs’ number once again.

From the moment that Stefon Diggs was found not guilty in court, there have been some fans and New England Patriots players who would like to see him return. Naturally, Williams changing his number fueled some rumors that it could be happening, too.

Despite that, Williams recently spoke to the media at a team community event. There, he would admit this had nothing to do with Diggs. Instead, it was a simple matter of changing his mind.

“I just had a change of heart,” Williams said. “And then my mom, she just didn’t want to get a new jersey, so your boy moved a little too fast. But no, just a little change of heart. I’m just happy that I’m back on the field.”

As it stands now, Diggs remains unsigned. However, he is looking for a new team. Meanwhile, the Patriots have consistently been linked to A.J. Brown in trade rumors.

There is a Major Challenge for the New England Patriots to Add Stefon Diggs

If the New England Patriots do add A.J. Brown, there would immediately be a major issue with adding Stefon Diggs. That’s the financial cost of it.

As it stands right now, the Patriots have approximately $36 million in salary cap space. That’s what makes the Patriots a good option for Brown, because they can take on his salary cap hit of approximately $23 million. The Patriots then also still need to add contracts for first and second-round picks, Caleb Lomu and Gabe Jacas.

When it’s all said and done, the Patriots will have somewhere between $7 and $8 million left. However, most experts are predicting Diggs will get around $10 million. In other words, the Patriots can’t afford Diggs and Brown, and it seems clear that Brown is the team’s preference.

Now, if something related to the trade for Brown fell through, the Diggs would become another option to fill that in. However, most reporting still has the Patriots landing Brown.

Albert Breer Pessimistic About Patriots Landing Diggs

While there have been plenty of rumors about a reunion between the Patriots and Stefon Diggs, insider Albert Breer is pessimistic that it might actually happen. That’s despite Diggs and the Patriots having a good relationship.

“Pessimism, I do think an A.J. Brown trade will happen. I also don’t think, for a variety of reasons, you’ll see Diggs and A.J. Brown together in New England,” Breer said. “Now, I believe the Patriots love Diggs, and Diggs would love to return.”

Again, Breer’s major concern is on the financial side. So, Diggs may make more sense for a team that needs a wide receiver, but can’t afford Brown or is unwilling to trade picks away for him.

“But any realistic talk about his return, to me, hinges on whether the Brown trade happens. Assuming Brown does become a Patriot, I think Diggs will probably be somewhere in that one-year, $10 million range. The Chiefs could make sense. The Commanders might, too, since Diggs is from D.C. The Falcons and Rams would also be interesting landing spots,” Breer finished.