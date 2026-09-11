Second-Year Patriots Wide Receiver Faces Unique ‘Opportunity’ Amid A.J. Brown Injury

The New England Patriots suffered a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, and on the surface, it doesn’t seem like a horrific outcome. After getting demolished by the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Pats played the reigning champions close and very nearly pulled off a late rally to come out on top.

A closer look doesn’t paint nearly as rosy a picture. Seattle played virtually the entire game with Drew Lock under center, and New England threw away a 10-0 second-half lead. Beyond that, star wide receiver A.J. Brown has now landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he picked up during this one, meaning he will miss at least the team’s next four games. As a result, the Patriots will have to find a way to move the ball in his absence, which has led to a big opportunity for second-year pass catcher Kyle Williams.

Kyle Williams Set to See Increase in Snaps Amid A.J. Brown’s Injury Absence

Puts him out until Oct 18 at earliest. Big opportunity for second-year WR Kyle Williams. https://t.co/bzhCHTYUE2— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 11, 2026

In the first half, Brown’s impact was hard to miss on offense. Sure, he only had three catches for 26 yards, but he also drew a huge 34-yard pass interference penalty that set up New England’s only touchdown of the game. Once he left, though, Seattle ramped up its pressure on quarterback Drake Maye, forcing him into three costly fourth-quarter interceptions.

With Brown out of the game, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and Demario Douglas operated as the Pats’ top three wide receivers. The next game up on the depth chart is 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams, who didn’t get targeted in the air against the Seahawks. As a rookie, Williams caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three scores, proving himself to be a big-play threat when he gets targeted.

Doubs, Hollins, and Douglas are still a solid group at wide receiver, but none of these guys are really known for consistently ripping off big plays down the field. That is something Williams is capable of doing, though, which is why he could find himself with an opportunity to carve out a more consistent role on offense during Brown’s absence.

“Big opportunity for second-year WR Kyle Williams,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said in a post on X in response to the news of Brown being placed on injured reserve.

Patriots Hoping Kyle Williams Steps Up Moving Forward

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Kyle Williams #18 of the New England Patriots celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on August 27, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Simply put, the Patriots’ offense didn’t look all that good without Brown on the field, and while the Seahawks’ defense is legit, things aren’t going to get easier for this team moving forward. Its next three games will be against playoff-caliber teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills, meaning someone is going to have to step up in the passing game.

Williams will likely find his way onto the field in obvious passing situations, but he already has an established rapport with Maye, which could help him emerge as New England’s unexpected savior during Brown’s stint on injured reserve. The Pats will have to adapt their offensive attack quickly, though, as a matchup against a tough Steelers defense awaits in Week 2.